PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO