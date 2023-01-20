Read full article on original website
Justin Roiland is officially out at Adult Swim. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will fully cut ties with the "Rick and Morty" co-creator, who also voiced lead characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, in the wake of the revelation that Roiland has several serious domestic violence charges pending against him in Orange County, California. Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang SVP of Communications Mairie Moore announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the roles of Rick and Morty will be recast.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques
At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
It's Time To Recognize Gerard Butler As The Great Modern Action Star He Is
Early in his career, the cinematic artform known as Gerard Butler made a conscious effort to diversify his roles. Movies like "One More Kiss," "The Cherry Orchard," and "Dracula 2000" showed that he was capable of handling any genre, and they aren't the only titles in the Scottish actor's oeuvre that exemplify his range. That said, Butler found real success in Hollywood when he realized that he was born to play grizzled, trigger-happy, sword-wielding juggernauts.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
What The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Said About His Show's 'Rivalry' With Family Guy
"The Simpsons" set the gold standard for adult animation. While kids could certainly partake in the family's misadventures in Springfield, there were jokes that really only adults could catch. It's led to one of the longest-running dynasties in pop culture, as the sitcom is currently on its 34th season with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
Girls Trip 2 Is Officially Happening With The Original Cast In Tow
It's a blessing that Hollywood finally understands the power of female-led comedies. The comedic subgenre has consistently given audiences incredible films like "Bridesmaids" and "Booksmart," even as volatile internet trolls sit at their keyboards, ready to pounce at a moment's notice. Need we remind you of the insane "Ghostbusters" reboot backlash in 2016?
Breaking Bad's Intervention Scene Holds A Big Place In Betsy Brandt's Memory
Few shows have had the enduring influence and legacy that "Breaking Bad" has. Like "The Sopranos" and "The Shield" before it, and dozens of shows since, the series anchored itself in following the moral descent of its main characters and how they reckoned with their transformation. One of the few...
NCIS: Hawai'i Has Fans Are All Waiting For Jesse's Backstory
This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" When it comes to the characters on "NCIS: Hawai'i," diversity, dynamism, and eclectic personalities are some of the words used to describe the cast. Now in its second season on CBS, the fourth series in the long-running "NCIS" universe continues to engage audiences with thrilling storytelling as delivered by a trope of agents and intelligence specialists. Regarding the program's casting decisions, Monique Jones of Common Sense Media said, "[The show] gets props for legitimate inclusion of native Hawaiian people in its cast."
The Piano Frog Was The Real Star Of The Last Of Us Episode 2, According To Fans
The second episode of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" was an eventful one, starting with an entirely original story about where the cordyceps fungus started infecting humans in Jakarta, Indonesia. The episode then resumes the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) as they make their way through the bombed and broken down part of Boston outside of the quarantine zone, meeting their first clickers along the way.
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Ben Affleck Says Directing Sports Drama Air Was The 'Best Creative And Personal Experience' Of His Life
While there are plenty of moviegoers who know Ben Affleck for his performances in such films as "Good Will Hunting," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," many might be unaware of his prolific directorial career as well. Beginning in 2007 with the Oscar-nominated "Gone Baby Gone," Affleck has continued to direct and star in such acclaimed films as 2010's "The Town" and 2012's "Argo," with the latter film winning best picture at the Academy Awards. And now, following a lengthy directing hiatus after the 2016 box office flop "Live by Night," Affleck is returning to the director's chair for his newest film, "Air."
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Jenna Ortega's Transformation From Disney Channel Star To Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega had quite a successful year in 2022. In addition to starring in two horror hits (the fifth installment of the "Scream" series and Ti West's slasher "X"), the actress cemented her leading actor status as a Golden Globe nominee for her nuanced performance as the iconic titular character in the Netflix show, "Wednesday," after already having racked up an impressive resume spanning nearly a decade at just 20 years old.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Describes Kang The Conqueror In Some Pretty Scary Terms
It's strange to think that it has been four years since the plans of the snap-happy villain Thanos were thwarted by Tony Stark and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hero roster. Since then, the MCU hasn't seen a threat as fierce as the Mad Titan, but that's all about to change. Jonathan Majors' Kang will soon be trying to conquer the MCU when he (or a new version of the character, at least — we met a variant in the "Loki" finale) makes his debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
