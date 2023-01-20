ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandvideonews.com

Green State Of The State: Health, Housing, Homelessness

HONOLULU - During his State of the State address, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation aimed at expediting resolutions to the homelessness crisis. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green delivered his first State of the State Address on Monday, where he outlined several high priority items related to housing, homelessness, the cost of living, climate, environment, and mental health.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
Courthouse News Service

Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%

Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding

U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
HAWAII STATE

