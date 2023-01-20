Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Green State Of The State: Health, Housing, Homelessness
HONOLULU - During his State of the State address, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation aimed at expediting resolutions to the homelessness crisis. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green delivered his first State of the State Address on Monday, where he outlined several high priority items related to housing, homelessness, the cost of living, climate, environment, and mental health.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid a budget surplus, Gov. Green proposes tax cuts for all Hawaii families to help ease cost of living
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
mauinow.com
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system.
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island residents urged to complete survey for 2023 Hawaiʻi Housing Planning Study
Big Island residents are urged to participate in a telephone and email survey conducted by SMS Research as part of the 2023 Hawai‘i Housing Planning Study. Surveying is underway and expected to continue through May. It is necessary to gather data on housing supply and demand. Tim Carson, President...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
mauinow.com
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Courthouse News Service
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
bigislandnow.com
42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%
Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession
Some 40,000 spectators to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016. Some 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for “The Eddie” — and the chance to see the world’s best big-wave surfers take on monster surf.
$73M in federal funding to support Hawaiʻi schools
With Green's move to help educators pay for Hawai'i keiki's school supplies and Matayoshi seeking to eliminate keiki food debt, there is a lot happening in Hawai'i'e educational front.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Delinquent drivers owe state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unpaid traffic fines, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of public records. This investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just...
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
bigislandnow.com
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
