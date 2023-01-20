Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oahu jury weighs sentencing for convicted murderer Stephen Brown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu jury is deciding whether Stephen Brown -- the man convicted of killing North Shore resident Telma Boinville -- should go to prison with or without the possibility of parole. On Monday, the sentencing phase of Brown's trial began. During the hearing, the defense called on...
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
Monday Weather: Fairly dry conditions, vog, huge surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will allow for voggy conditions across the islands. Starting the day with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Maui...Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy....
Over 60 rescues made by Ocean safety after massive waves hit Oahu shores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety reported 69 rescues on Sunday, as massive waves slammed into shorelines around Oahu. A baby was rescued after a being washed under a home by large wave on Ke Iki Road Sunday morning.
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
State leaders to consider tax cuts for struggling families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both Senate and House leaders say they generally agree with the governor's proposals in his first state-of-the-state address. But ultimately what can be accomplished comes down to the budget. "He's kind of generally diagnosed the problem. And now you're looking at the surgeons who are going in...
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: January 23, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – VOG and big surf lingers Tuesday. A front brings scattered rains and clears the VOG Wednesday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
