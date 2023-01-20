ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

The Gashouse celebrates its 40th anniversary

When Frank Gifford gives not just one, but multiple unsolicited shoutouts to a Vail Valley restaurant during Monday Night Football broadcasts for no other reason than he simply loves it, you know it has to be good. With a second home in Cordillera, he and Kathie Lee Gifford regularly dined at The Gashouse in Edwards and especially loved its all-you-can-eat quail specials.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

COMING ATTRACTIONS

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting a noon in Vail. Oakley Community Days is Oakley's annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include: BBQ and community event with Chill Foundation, athlete appearances, mini golf, demos, party at Chasing Rabbits and more. Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Joe Nichols to play unplugged show Saturday

A lot of odd jobs and sticking to his country roots are a few things that got Joe Nichols where he is today. The award-winning and Grammy-nominated country music star got his start over 20 years ago and is still going strong. Nichols takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday night for an unplugged show, so expect to hear a lot of stories.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley's SteamMaster celebrating 45 years

Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Lukens: The Western Slope way

Being your state representative is truly the honor of a lifetime. The first few days at the State Capitol were filled with excitement and hope. On Jan. 9, all newly-elected legislators were sworn in, and we now have a majority female state legislature for the first time in Colorado history. We also elected Julie McCluskie, another Western Slope representative from Summit County, to Speaker of the House.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol

On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region's needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore

In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
