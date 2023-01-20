Read full article on original website
Greg Doan to resign as principal of Eagle Valley High School at end of semester
Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan is resigning at the end of the spring 2023 semester after 12 years. Doan made the announcement to school staff and familes in the most recent edition of the school’s newsletter. Doan wrote that he wanted to allow the school district ample...
VIDEO: Stone Creek Chutes in Beaver Creek on a snowy Saturday
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor, and special guest former OTH host Ross Leonhart, for a trip into Stone Creek Chutes on a snowy Saturday in Beaver Creek.
The Gashouse celebrates its 40th anniversary
When Frank Gifford gives not just one, but multiple unsolicited shoutouts to a Vail Valley restaurant during Monday Night Football broadcasts for no other reason than he simply loves it, you know it has to be good. With a second home in Cordillera, he and Kathie Lee Gifford regularly dined at The Gashouse in Edwards and especially loved its all-you-can-eat quail specials.
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
COMING ATTRACTIONS
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting a noon in Vail. Oakley Community Days is Oakley’s annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include: BBQ and community event with Chill Foundation, athlete appearances, mini golf, demos, party at Chasing Rabbits and more. Vail...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, Vail-based lawn chair demo team performs at Clinton inauguration
Hailing from Vail, the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performed at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993. In a piece titled “Hollywood meets Woodstock,” Newsweek magazine described the Clinton Inaugural as “the largest and most elaborate Inauguration of modern times.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
Joe Nichols to play unplugged show Saturday
A lot of odd jobs and sticking to his country roots are a few things that got Joe Nichols where he is today. The award-winning and Grammy-nominated country music star got his start over 20 years ago and is still going strong. Nichols takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday night for an unplugged show, so expect to hear a lot of stories.
Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years
Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
Country music, snowshoeing under the stars and free mogul races for kids: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/20/23
Don your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to hear Joe Nichols on Saturday night. Nichols has been a fixture on the country music scene for 20 years and is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. Nichols...
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, pioneering orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Steadman Clinic, dies at 85
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, the renowned innovator and mentor in the field of orthopedic sports medicine who founded The Steadman Clinic, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning at his home in Vail. He was 85. Steadman was internationally known for the development of several advanced surgical procedures for...
Lukens: The Western Slope way
Being your state representative is truly the honor of a lifetime. The first few days at the State Capitol were filled with excitement and hope. On Jan. 9, all newly-elected legislators were sworn in, and we now have a majority female state legislature for the first time in Colorado history. We also elected Julie McCluskie, another Western Slope representative from Summit County, to Speaker of the House.
Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails
Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
Minturn Cemetery District vows to fix a fence which has proven deadly to wildlife
Locals are voicing their displeasure with a fence that has proven deadly to three different species of ungulates in Minturn. John Sheehan, president of the Minturn Cemetery District board of directors, says the district will make adjustments to the deadly part of the fence, which was erected in an effort to protect the Minturn Cemetery from vandalism.
Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore
In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
