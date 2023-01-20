PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Rutgers beat Penn State 65-45. Hyatt scored eight straight Rutgers points during a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 51-38 with 8:29 left. The Scarlet Knights led by double figures the rest of the way and closed the game on an 8-0 run. Penn State went 2 for 12 from the field over the final 10 minutes and finished shooting 33%. The Nittany Lions had made at least eight 3-pointers in 18 of 19 games this season but went 4 for 26 against Rutgers. Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for Rutgers.

