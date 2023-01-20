Read full article on original website
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023; jackpot $502 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winning numbers were selected in the Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Powerball drawing for a jackpot estimated at $502 million. The numbers are 12-31-47-58-60 Powerball 23 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 20-27-40-42-44-48 Kicker 314955. The jackpot is $4.4 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 25...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 23, 2023: 1 ticket hits $150,000 prize in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $502 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $150,000 prize: 1 winner. $300 prize: 7 winners. $100 prize: 34 winners.
What are the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for January 20, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
The top 5 sportsbooks launching in Ohio this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The big week is finally here in Ohio as legal sports betting is set to launch at the turn of the...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets ahead of NFL championship games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When prospective Ohio bettors look for a no-brainer welcome offer for this week’s NBA, college basketball, and NFL action, they can...
Ohio Dept. of Commerce has $3 Billion in unclaimed funds; How some Ohioans can claim a piece
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department Of Commerce is holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds, and some Ohioans are entitled to a piece. In 2022 the average claim for the unclaimed funds rolled in at $4,000, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. >>Ohio sees 7.9% wage growth in...
BetMGM Ohio brings $1,000 first bet offer to new players this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re itching for action on the NBA or college hoops or patiently await Sunday’s conference championship games, new BetMGM Ohio...
Super Tuesday is here, should shape conference title races: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference champions could ultimately be determined Tuesday night with big games across Northeast Ohio. There are two games with top 10 matchups in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, including No. 4 Garfield Heights at No. 10 Cleveland Heights in the Lake Erie League and No. 7 Stow-Munroe Falls at No 5 Brecksville-Broadview Heights in the Suburban League.
hometownstations.com
February is Unclaimed Funds Month, a Perfect Time for Ohioans to Claim Their Money
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds reunites Ohioans with their hard-earned but forgotten money and last year, the average claim was $4,000. “You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to...
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Winter months offer some of best chances to spot Ohio’s bald eagles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the great wildlife success stories in recent years is the increasing population of bald eagles in Ohio and across the nation. Once endangered, bald eagles are now considered common in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there were an estimated 824...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 24, 2023
A precipitation free day today, but we still are looking at a mess for midweek starting after midnight tonight. A good winter storm is set to move through the eastern corn belt, and will drop measurable snow over almost all of Ohio. Today, clouds may allow some sun to break, through, but clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening. Shortly after midnight, snow starts to work itno SW Ohio, and moisture continues to spread north and east over the rest of the state through the overnight and Thursday. We expect 100% coverage on precipitation. The low tracks from just south of Cincinnati to just south of Cleveland. We expect all snow from I-70 north, and snow potentially mixing with rain south of I-70. The best potential for rain to mix in will be in south central Ohio. We are leaving snow totals at 2″-6″ but also think we are looking for some 8″ plus totals in a few areas. The good news is that while precipitation looks to be steady, it is not overly heavy at any given point in time and we also do not see winds ramp up until most of the precipitation is done. Winds start to increase overnight Wednesday night, and will be gusty though Thursday, creating some blowing and drifting. Additional flurry activity is likely on Thursday. The map below shows precipitation potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.
wosu.org
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
Larry Householder trial starts with talk of fancy DC restaurants and censured lawyers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The prosecutor set the scene of private jets and fancy dinners. The judge told defense attorneys to knock off their eye rolling and pen clicking. And defense attorneys portrayed former House Speaker Larry Householder as a hardworking public servant. We’re talking about openings in Householder’s trial, over...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
