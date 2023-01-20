ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The top 5 sportsbooks launching in Ohio this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The big week is finally here in Ohio as legal sports betting is set to launch at the turn of the...
BetMGM Ohio brings $1,000 first bet offer to new players this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re itching for action on the NBA or college hoops or patiently await Sunday’s conference championship games, new BetMGM Ohio...
Super Tuesday is here, should shape conference title races: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference champions could ultimately be determined Tuesday night with big games across Northeast Ohio. There are two games with top 10 matchups in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, including No. 4 Garfield Heights at No. 10 Cleveland Heights in the Lake Erie League and No. 7 Stow-Munroe Falls at No 5 Brecksville-Broadview Heights in the Suburban League.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 24, 2023

A precipitation free day today, but we still are looking at a mess for midweek starting after midnight tonight. A good winter storm is set to move through the eastern corn belt, and will drop measurable snow over almost all of Ohio. Today, clouds may allow some sun to break, through, but clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening. Shortly after midnight, snow starts to work itno SW Ohio, and moisture continues to spread north and east over the rest of the state through the overnight and Thursday. We expect 100% coverage on precipitation. The low tracks from just south of Cincinnati to just south of Cleveland. We expect all snow from I-70 north, and snow potentially mixing with rain south of I-70. The best potential for rain to mix in will be in south central Ohio. We are leaving snow totals at 2″-6″ but also think we are looking for some 8″ plus totals in a few areas. The good news is that while precipitation looks to be steady, it is not overly heavy at any given point in time and we also do not see winds ramp up until most of the precipitation is done. Winds start to increase overnight Wednesday night, and will be gusty though Thursday, creating some blowing and drifting. Additional flurry activity is likely on Thursday. The map below shows precipitation potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
