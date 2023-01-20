ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres create Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to benefit pediatric cancer patients

By Jonah Bronstein
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ryan Miller’s place in Sabres’ lore was recognized Thursday night when his No. 30 was retired and raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center upon Miller’s induction to the team’s Hall of Fame.

The goaltending great’s off-ice contributions to Western New York also were acknowledged by the creation of the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund, an endowment that will benefit pediatric cancer patients through Roswell Park.

Fellow Sabres’ Hall of Fame member Rick Jeanneret announced the fund’s creation during Thursday night’s pregame ceremony honoring MIller. Money raised will support the Courage of Carly Fund that Miller was involved with during and after his playing career in Buffalo.

“When there is a need in Buffalo, it seems like everyone steps up and it’s infectious,” Miller said during his speech Thursday in front of a capacity crowd. “I’m very proud that with the support of the community and behind our Steadfast Foundation, we were able to help a lot of great kids in Western New York through Carly’s Club. I want them to know I think of them often, and I extend them all my well wishes.”

The financial gift from the Sabres will grow annually through support from the team, players, staff and fans, according to a news release. Donations can be made via this link.

“Ryan had a tremendous impact on the Western New York community during his tenure with the Sabres,” said Rich Jureller, the Sabres vice president of community relations. “He made deep and meaningful connections with the kids of the Courage of Carly Fund — even after he left Buffalo — and we’re proud to carry on his work through the creation of the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund.”

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

