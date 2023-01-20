MD Gov. Wes Moore promises to fill state vacancies with new budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Wes Moore promised in his inauguration speech that he was going to move fast to tackle issues plaguing the state he is now in charge of as its elected leader.

And on Thursday, his first full day as governor, he pressed forward with plans to address the more than 6,000 vacancies across state government and how it affects departments like parole and probation.

Fixing the parole and probation system in part through filling needed vacancies was one of Moore’s constant themes during the campaign.

“The things that I have continued to hear today, they echo consistently with many things we’ve heard on the campaign trail, where we are looking here today just in the facility that is serving a little…just shy of 1,200 individuals, under supervision and a department that literally has one intact officer. One,” the governor said at a media briefing. “Where we’re looking at shortages of up to 88 vacancies that is sitting inside one department.”

Then the governor promised more budgetary adjustments to come that will address these issues but without specifics.

“And so there are going to be real budgetary priorities about ways we’re going to rebuild state government,” he said.

Moore’s day began greeting state Senate and House leaders, meeting with his cabinet and holding media briefings.

His final public stop of the day was at the circuit court for Anne Arundel County in Annapolis where he met with Carolyn Scruggs, his secretary of public safety and correctional services and Martha Danner, the director of the parole and probation division.

“We’re going to really focus on filling our vacancies to ensure that we have the staff on hand to ensure that we can support the need of the public and support those returning citizens that are going back into the community that need supervision,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs also said she wants to change the image the public has of people on probation and parole and “remove the stigma” that people face when their incarceration ends.

Moore is scheduled to have a media briefing on Friday to preview his fiscal year 2024 preliminary budget.

“When we say we’re going to move at a different pace, we mean that,” the governor said.

