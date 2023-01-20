LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way east of Cleveland by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in from south to north early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in morning along I-94 and area wide in the afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears that the Lansing will pick up 3-5′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-6′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected. High temperatures Wednesday should be in the low 30s.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO