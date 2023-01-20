ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Is Woodruff positioning herself for MSU presidency?

Inside the Pasant Theatre on Michigan State University’s campus this past week, interim President Teresa Woodruff resurrected an annual presidential tradition when she spoke before more than 225 students, faculty and staff. Woodruff gave MSU's first State of the University speech in five years, last delivered in 2017 by...
Detroit News

Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022

Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
WWMT

Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest

LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
Eleven Warriors

Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Detroit News

Injuries mount, as Michigan looks to rebound from Jett Howard's ankle issue

Ann Arbor — As Michigan coach Juwan Howard ran through the litany of ailments and injuries, it sounded as if the Wolverines were starting to resemble a MASH unit. Starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn tore his ACL last month and is out the rest of the season. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s fingers “keep popping in and out every game,” according to freshman guard Dug McDaniel, who has been playing with a bruised foot in the past two contests.
WILX-TV

Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way east of Cleveland by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in from south to north early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in morning along I-94 and area wide in the afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears that the Lansing will pick up 3-5′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-6′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected. High temperatures Wednesday should be in the low 30s.
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
