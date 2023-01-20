Read full article on original website
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
Detroit News
Is Woodruff positioning herself for MSU presidency?
Inside the Pasant Theatre on Michigan State University’s campus this past week, interim President Teresa Woodruff resurrected an annual presidential tradition when she spoke before more than 225 students, faculty and staff. Woodruff gave MSU's first State of the University speech in five years, last delivered in 2017 by...
Detroit News
Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022
Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Development on farmland near Saline would have feel of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side, planner says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A plot of farmland across from Walmart just outside Saline could one day be a bustling neighborhood with space for a café, shops and a community garden. That’s if an initial vision developers pitched to planning officials in Pittsfield Township on Thursday, Jan. 19, comes...
WWMT
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Eleven Warriors
Rotten in Ann Arbor
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Monarch Home Design offers unique take on antiques in downtown Holly
HOLLY, MI - Old furniture, jewelry and even some vinyl records can be found at Monarch Home Design in downtown Holly. Celebrating its official opening on Black Friday in 2022, Monarch Home Design is an antique and art store that takes old items and resells them. Vintage Chicks Consignment was...
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Detroit News
Injuries mount, as Michigan looks to rebound from Jett Howard's ankle issue
Ann Arbor — As Michigan coach Juwan Howard ran through the litany of ailments and injuries, it sounded as if the Wolverines were starting to resemble a MASH unit. Starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn tore his ACL last month and is out the rest of the season. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s fingers “keep popping in and out every game,” according to freshman guard Dug McDaniel, who has been playing with a bruised foot in the past two contests.
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way east of Cleveland by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in from south to north early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in morning along I-94 and area wide in the afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears that the Lansing will pick up 3-5′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-6′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected. High temperatures Wednesday should be in the low 30s.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
These were the most requested items at the Ann Arbor library in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has compiled a list of the most popular items requested last year. Although the library system saw nearly 5 million checkouts across its five branches in 2022, some were more popular than others, according to library spokesperson Rich Retyi,. Here is...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
