FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
For a sweet new year
Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Broadway came to Chicago Avenue last night as up-and-coming performers from Porchlight Music Theatre sang hits from the 1951 season at Evanston SPACE. Want to catch the show? You’ll have to head into Chicago tonight. For now, don’t go anywhere. Stay right here for more...
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston’s Inside Walk Sale is this weekend
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Don’t let grandiose plans kill Evanston’s magic
Why should you go to Europe or elsewhere to enjoy walkable cities and quaint towns, places that preserve their heritage, and make room for the new without obliterating the old?. Evanston is just such a place, and its Most Livable City Association is working to keep it that way. From...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Evanston on Dodge Avenue south of Dempster Street, one of Evanston’s many small houses of worship. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable...
evanstonroundtable.com
YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation Grant Awardee
The Jacques Pépin Foundation announced that the YWCA Evanston/North Shore received a Winter 2022 Grant, awarded at the end of December. One of 10 recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund its YW Culinary Program, a free, 12-week, paid job-training program designed to prepare students for success in the food-service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF-branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 projects K-8 student enrollment to decline another 456 students in next five years
District 65’s K-8 student enrollment, excluding Park and Rice schools, is projected to decline by another 456 students in the next five years, according to a memorandum prepared by Sarita Smith, manager of Student Assignments. The memo was attached as an information item to the agenda for the School Board’s policy committee meeting on Jan. 17.
evanstonroundtable.com
NAACP’s Ifill in MLK Jr. speech tells NU: ‘Dreaming is also work’
Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill stressed the necessity of dreaming as part of justice work in her keynote address at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall Monday evening, capping off the university’s MLK “Dream Week” programming. Ifill served as president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council delays a lease vote for Jens Jensen group to keep up Harley Clarke grounds
A proposal for the city to award a 40-year lease to the Jens Jensen Gardens in Evanston for exclusive rights to manage the coach house and grounds surrounding the Harley Clarke mansion, 2603 Sheridan Road, was tabled Monday, Jan. 23. The action, taken by the Administration & Public Works Committee,...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
evanstonroundtable.com
Harley Clarke mansion lease ‘built on quicksand’
After a tumultuous city Administration and Public Works Committee meeting earlier this month, the board members of the Artists Book House “looked at each other and said, ‘We need a board meeting,’ ” explained Audrey Niffenegger, the group’s founder and president in an interview last week.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Matilda the Musical’ does NU’s Dolphin Show proud
Matilda the Musical, the 80th annual Dolphin Show at Northwestern University’s Cahn Auditorium is a delight and well worth seeing. The Dolphin Show is renowned for being “America’s largest student-produced musical.” Choosing to produce a show where most of the characters are children might give one pause, but this cast nails it. The ensemble, referred to as ‘kids’ in the program, has a heavy lift and they deliver.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston police get major pay boost under new contracts
Evanston police have seen a drain in manpower in recent years with the department down by more than 30 officers at one point, including a number exiting for better paying jobs in neighboring suburbs. Evanston City Council members took a major step to address that problem at their meeting Monday,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retires after 34 years of service
After more than 34 years of dedicated service, Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retired on January 19. Moskal began his career in Evanston as a firefighter on August 15, 1988. Joe recently received a Special Recognition Award for working diligently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a profound...
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
evanstonroundtable.com
Light the Night
Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
