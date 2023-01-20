The Jacques Pépin Foundation announced that the YWCA Evanston/North Shore received a Winter 2022 Grant, awarded at the end of December. One of 10 recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund its YW Culinary Program, a free, 12-week, paid job-training program designed to prepare students for success in the food-service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF-branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO