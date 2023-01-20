ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

For a sweet new year

Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
EVANSTON, IL
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest

Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Broadway came to Chicago Avenue last night as up-and-coming performers from Porchlight Music Theatre sang hits from the 1951 season at Evanston SPACE. Want to catch the show? You’ll have to head into Chicago tonight. For now, don’t go anywhere. Stay right here for more...
EVANSTON, IL
Downtown Evanston’s Inside Walk Sale is this weekend

EVANSTON, IL
Picturing Evanston

The Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Evanston on Dodge Avenue south of Dempster Street, one of Evanston’s many small houses of worship. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable...
EVANSTON, IL
YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation Grant Awardee

The Jacques Pépin Foundation announced that the YWCA Evanston/North Shore received a Winter 2022 Grant, awarded at the end of December. One of 10 recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund its YW Culinary Program, a free, 12-week, paid job-training program designed to prepare students for success in the food-service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF-branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.
EVANSTON, IL
District 65 projects K-8 student enrollment to decline another 456 students in next five years

District 65’s K-8 student enrollment, excluding Park and Rice schools, is projected to decline by another 456 students in the next five years, according to a memorandum prepared by Sarita Smith, manager of Student Assignments. The memo was attached as an information item to the agenda for the School Board’s policy committee meeting on Jan. 17.
EVANSTON, IL
NAACP’s Ifill in MLK Jr. speech tells NU: ‘Dreaming is also work’

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill stressed the necessity of dreaming as part of justice work in her keynote address at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall Monday evening, capping off the university’s MLK “Dream Week” programming. Ifill served as president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense...
EVANSTON, IL
Harley Clarke mansion lease ‘built on quicksand’

After a tumultuous city Administration and Public Works Committee meeting earlier this month, the board members of the Artists Book House “looked at each other and said, ‘We need a board meeting,’ ” explained Audrey Niffenegger, the group’s founder and president in an interview last week.
EVANSTON, IL
‘Matilda the Musical’ does NU’s Dolphin Show proud

Matilda the Musical, the 80th annual Dolphin Show at Northwestern University’s Cahn Auditorium is a delight and well worth seeing. The Dolphin Show is renowned for being “America’s largest student-produced musical.” Choosing to produce a show where most of the characters are children might give one pause, but this cast nails it. The ensemble, referred to as ‘kids’ in the program, has a heavy lift and they deliver.
EVANSTON, IL
Evanston police get major pay boost under new contracts

Evanston police have seen a drain in manpower in recent years with the department down by more than 30 officers at one point, including a number exiting for better paying jobs in neighboring suburbs. Evanston City Council members took a major step to address that problem at their meeting Monday,...
EVANSTON, IL
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retires after 34 years of service

After more than 34 years of dedicated service, Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retired on January 19. Moskal began his career in Evanston as a firefighter on August 15, 1988. Joe recently received a Special Recognition Award for working diligently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a profound...
EVANSTON, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Light the Night

Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL

