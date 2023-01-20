ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Virginia Tech Police continue legacy of involvement with Special Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge which benefits the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. The law enforcement community is a key supporter of Special Olympics, and the Virginia Tech Police Department has been involved with the organization for years.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

‘A life is priceless’: What one campus is doing to help protect its students

LEXINGTON, Va. – Possibly besides tuition costs, the one issue that is often on the forefront for college students and their parents is campus safety. Tragedies at the University of Virginia and the University of Idaho in 2022, where seven students were killed in separate attacks, only heightened the need for campuses to make students feel safe.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT

ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?. No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change. Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Liberty hockey player hospitalized following injury

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night’s ice hockey game between Liberty and UNLV had a break in the action late after a serious collision on the ice left one Flames player seriously injured. Josh Fricks was carted off the ice with a serious neck injury. On Saturday the team...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Calling all foodies! Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville. McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, told 10 News that if there aren’t any delays, construction will begin in May of 2023. The steakhouse restaurant will be located on a 7,831-square-foot site on Danville Mall...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke organization supports moms after birth and beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – An organization by moms, for moms. Kim Butterfield is the director of community outreach for Huddle Up Moms in Roanoke. She said there’s a gap in support after a child is born. “When you first give birth to a child you see doctors a lot,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases

In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program

The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy