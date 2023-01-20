Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech Police continue legacy of involvement with Special Olympics
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge which benefits the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. The law enforcement community is a key supporter of Special Olympics, and the Virginia Tech Police Department has been involved with the organization for years.
‘A life is priceless’: What one campus is doing to help protect its students
LEXINGTON, Va. – Possibly besides tuition costs, the one issue that is often on the forefront for college students and their parents is campus safety. Tragedies at the University of Virginia and the University of Idaho in 2022, where seven students were killed in separate attacks, only heightened the need for campuses to make students feel safe.
Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT
ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?. No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change. Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances...
Teacher Job Recruiting Fair hoping to fill hundreds of open positions across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – It is no secret that schools all across the country are struggling to find teachers to fill open positions. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting...
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
Mandatory internet safety education proposed for all Virginia public schools
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a bill that would make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia public schools. HB1575 is being talked about right now by lawmakers in Richmond. The Safety While Accessing Technology (SWAT) education program would include:. Instruction on safe use of social networking websites and communication.
Liberty hockey player hospitalized following injury
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night’s ice hockey game between Liberty and UNLV had a break in the action late after a serious collision on the ice left one Flames player seriously injured. Josh Fricks was carted off the ice with a serious neck injury. On Saturday the team...
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Calling all foodies! Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville. McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, told 10 News that if there aren’t any delays, construction will begin in May of 2023. The steakhouse restaurant will be located on a 7,831-square-foot site on Danville Mall...
Roanoke organization supports moms after birth and beyond
ROANOKE, Va. – An organization by moms, for moms. Kim Butterfield is the director of community outreach for Huddle Up Moms in Roanoke. She said there’s a gap in support after a child is born. “When you first give birth to a child you see doctors a lot,...
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
Clifton Forge officials ask for input on all-abilities park
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The town of Clifton Forge is asking for your input on a new project. Officials approved the idea for an all-abilities park in the spring of last year and the park will be developed on the land where Linden Park currently resides. They are hosting...
Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program
The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
Tasty Tuesday: The Biz keeps on buzzing at The Little Green Hive in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A sting has a lasting impact and that impact can be felt from downtown Roanoke at The Little Green Hive Coffee Shop. The business is located at 16 Church Avenue, and it is one of three business Sharon Ponce and her husband have opened up. “When...
Virginia sees 1,589 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,611 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,251,042 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,516 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,508 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
H&C Coffee Company donating percentage of sales to Roanoke’s Rescue Mission
ROANOKE, Va. – Over these next few weeks, you can enjoy a cup of locally-made coffee while also supporting a Roanoke non-profit. It’s part of H&C Coffee Company’s new initiative, Coffee for a Cause. A portion of every coffee, hat or mug sold will go to support...
