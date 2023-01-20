ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Report provided to Estes Park School Board on charter school application

The Estes Park School Board received a report from District Advisory and Accountability Committee at its Monday night meeting regarding the Loveland Classical School’s application to open a charter school in Estes Park. While it was expected that the report would make a recommendation to the board of education,...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Yearly lodging occupancy rates generally higher across region

The post-pandemic rebound in lodging occupancy rates continued in 2022 in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, according to a report issued Friday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. With the exception of Estes Park, hotels, motels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts and other overnight accommodations across the region showed healthy increases...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Teens and Tweens: Get CPR and First Aid certified

Attention Gen Z and Gen Alpha. If you’re a teen or tween (or a guardian of a teen or tween), don’t miss this opportunity for a free CPR and first aid course at the Estes Valley Library. Have you been wanting to babysit or interested in gaining a...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Health employee to run Boston Marathon

As a maintenance technician for the Facilities Department of Estes Park Health, Manuel Caraballo gets plenty of steps in every day. The four-person EPH facilities crew does everything from snow removal to installing drywall, from painting to putting together and moving furniture. “I get about 16,000 steps a day at...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Wild Rose Restaurant open during renovations

The Wild Rose Restaurant has recently undergone renovations to the dining room which now has freshly painted white walls, the restaurant will remain open throughout construction of The Church Shops, which have started renovations on the façade and eastern walkway. The Wild Rose Restaurant has made a number of...
