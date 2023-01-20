ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

DC offering tax filing resources to residents

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the tax season begins, D.C. is offering tax filing resources to help residents. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined credits and incentives available to residents. Workshops and clinics across the District are aiming to help residents get more money back in their pockets. Bowser said that people should take advantage […]
The Washington Informer

Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery

Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities.       The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
alxnow.com

With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions

A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
Dice Insights

Washington, DC Outpaces New York City in Tech Job Postings

Despite all the headlines about layoffs at tech’s biggest companies, organizations everywhere continue to hire tech professionals. Which metro areas are seeing the most tech hiring activity?. For an answer, we can turn to CompTIA’s monthly job report, which breaks down the metro areas with the most tech job...
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit

WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Breaking down DC’s “Height Act”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling for a federal law that governs the maximum building height to be revised as part of her push for more housing. But with the Height Act in the hands of Congress, will that become reality? Axios DC reporter Cuneyt Dil joins Jim on "The Final 5."
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Holding Crime Summit With Neighborhood Leaders

Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will meet with community leaders from across the city Saturday to discuss ways to end the violence continuing to put safety and peace of mind at risk in D.C. “Shootings on a nightly basis, helicopters, carjackings, a lot of auto thefts in our neighborhood,...
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
WUSA9

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
