foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
DC offering tax filing resources to residents
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the tax season begins, D.C. is offering tax filing resources to help residents. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined credits and incentives available to residents. Workshops and clinics across the District are aiming to help residents get more money back in their pockets. Bowser said that people should take advantage […]
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
alxnow.com
With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions
A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
Dice Insights
Washington, DC Outpaces New York City in Tech Job Postings
Despite all the headlines about layoffs at tech’s biggest companies, organizations everywhere continue to hire tech professionals. Which metro areas are seeing the most tech hiring activity?. For an answer, we can turn to CompTIA’s monthly job report, which breaks down the metro areas with the most tech job...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit
WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: Breaking down DC’s “Height Act”
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling for a federal law that governs the maximum building height to be revised as part of her push for more housing. But with the Height Act in the hands of Congress, will that become reality? Axios DC reporter Cuneyt Dil joins Jim on "The Final 5."
Bay Net
House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
Black Mayors Association Honors D.C.’s Bowser with Marion Barry Award
The AAMA honored D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser with the Mayor Marion Barry Jr. Award for Public Service. The post Black Mayors Association Honors D.C.’s Bowser with Marion Barry Award appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Holding Crime Summit With Neighborhood Leaders
Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will meet with community leaders from across the city Saturday to discuss ways to end the violence continuing to put safety and peace of mind at risk in D.C. “Shootings on a nightly basis, helicopters, carjackings, a lot of auto thefts in our neighborhood,...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Emergency water outage reported in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — DC Water reported an emergency water outage in the 5300 block of C Street in Southeast, D.C. Monday night. Those between 53rd and 54th Street will be impacted, according to officials.
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
After student arrested with gun, parents express safety concerns in DC schools
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was arrested with a gun at his school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police say the man, who is a student at Maya Angelou Public Charter School, was found with a gun while going through security. It highlights a big debate in D.C. about whether the city should […]
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
MD Gov. Wes Moore promises to fill state vacancies with new budget
Gov. Wes Moore promised in his inauguration speech that he was going to move fast to tackle issues plaguing the state he is now in charge of as its elected leader.
