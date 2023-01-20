Read full article on original website
Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville
After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
KWU women hold on to beat Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic
TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
Salina Invitational Tournament final results
On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational
SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory for some counties lifted
UPDATE 7 a.m. Monday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has lifted the dense fog advisory for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties. Dense fog advisories have been issued for our area. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m....
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum to celebrate Kansas turning 162
Celebrate Kansas Day a bit early at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina on Saturday. The State of Kansas turns 162 years old on Sunday. The free event for the whole family is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue. A variety of demonstrations, make-and-take...
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town for 5th year in a row; vote now
For the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. "This is so exciting," said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It's unimaginable!"
28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. . Public access.
City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street
On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Housing update among items on Saline County Commission agenda
Housing, a proclamation, delinquent taxes, and updates are among the items on the Saline County Commission for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
EPA fines Kan. landowner $50K for illegal dumping in streams
LENEXA, KAN. — Landowner Stan Jost of Newton will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act, according to a media release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The agency said Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately 4,155 feet...
