Hugoton, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Salina Post

Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville

After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
BELLEVILLE, KS
Salina Post

KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

KWU women hold on to beat Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic

TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Invitational Tournament final results

On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational

SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
SEWARD, NE
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: Dense fog advisory for some counties lifted

UPDATE 7 a.m. Monday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has lifted the dense fog advisory for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties. Dense fog advisories have been issued for our area. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.  . Public access.
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street

On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter

Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

EPA fines Kan. landowner $50K for illegal dumping in streams

LENEXA, KAN. — Landowner Stan Jost of Newton will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act, according to a media release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The agency said Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately 4,155 feet...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

