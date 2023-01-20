Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hoops: Ohio State 4-point underdogs at Illinois | Buckeyes have win probability of 44.1%
In what is a big game for Ohio State's NCAA Tournament hopes, the Buckeyes are a 4-point underdog at Illinois on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). Also, OSU (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) has a win probability of 44.1 percent against the Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4), per ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
What Ball State transfer QB John Paddock brings to Illini
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss what Ball State transfer quarterback John Paddock adds to the Illinois quarterback depth chart.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0