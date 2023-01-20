Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cowgirls Finish Off Season Sweep of East Texas BaptistHardin-Simmons UniversityMarshall, TX
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
Shreveport police chief to Sugar Street gunmen: 'We're coming after you'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you." That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots. Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home...
Dunams must spend 95 years in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted Dec. 8.
3 children, 5 adults injured in north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of 10. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.
Ask the Trooper: National Passenger Safety Week
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about National Passenger Safety Week. We Save Lives and the National Road Safety Foundation launched The National Passenger Safety Campaign to bring together other organizations that believe that it’s time to focus on the passenger, and not just the driver.
Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Ellis, 21, after responding Monday afternoon to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Ellis is accused of shooting in the direction of another person during a domestic dispute, Prator said.
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
Qualifying begins Wednesday for March 25 election
SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying begins Wednesday and runs through Friday for a handful of open positions appearing on the March 25 ballot in a few northwest Louisiana parishes. Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District. DESOTO. Parish coroner. Justice of the Peace District 2. WEBSTER.
Turkey Fry Guys Present Check to Gingerbread House
One Shreveport organization is doing its part to help local children who have been abused. In November 2022, the Turkey Fry Guys held a turkey fry and silent auction raising funds for the local nonprofit Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center. On Tuesday, the Fry Guys presented their check to the...
First Cup with First News: First Baptist Church, Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Church, Shreveport, has been a part of the community since 1845. The church is committed to worshipping Jesus and showing his love both in our city and around the world. Ice Up South Highlands is happening January 29th for lots of free family fun. We'll...
Director of council affairs created for Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport City Council now has a director of council affairs position. It didn’t come without some discussion and a suggestion to delay the vote for more consideration of the council’s personnel needs. But a motion to delay didn’t get enough support. Legislation...
Several city leadership positions up for Shreveport council consideration
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport council member has proposed creating a new position to act as a liaison between the public and City Council. The resolution to create the director of council affairs was proposed by City Council member Alan Jackson. No reason for the position was given when the matter was introduced at Monday’s City Council administrative session. A separate ordinance sets a base salary of $81,500 plus benefits.
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Chateau South, Atlanta, Tx
ATLANTA, Texas - Chateau South is a mansion wedding venue located in Atlanta, Texas. Nestled in the Piney Woods area, this French chateau is the perfect escapism for a romantic celebration. Sitting high on 48 acres of picturesque land, this magnificent estate offers gorgeous views and a storied past. KTBS...
Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night. Slushy snow may accumulate up to a...
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Monday morning. Those impacted are on the Midway Water System and in the area of Highway 2 and Rural Road in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break.
Tasty Tuesday: The Queen of Sweets King Cakes
STONEWALL, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission. Now that Mardi Gras season is here, he's in search of the best king cake in the ArkLaTex. This morning, he checked out The Queen of Sweets in Stonewall.
