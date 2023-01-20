ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pinkbike.com

Gymnast Turned Biker Patricia Druwen Signs With Rose & SRAM

Women’s mountain biking has progressed tremendously over the last few years, and a young girl from Germany, Patricia Druwen, is at the forefront of that progression. Patricia had a great 2022 season with solid results in iconic events while landing tricks that no other girl has: winning the coveted FMB World Title. For 2023 Patricia plans to defend her title, ride new disciplines, and compete at Crankworx for the first time.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype

Coming into 2023 our goal is simple – we want to make the fastest pure downhill race bike that we can. Go behind the scenes and check out our latest downhill prototype, the Intense M279 HP6.— Intense Cycles.
Pinkbike.com

5 Key Stats From Downhill Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Pinkbike.com

How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Jaxson Riddle Does It His Way in 'Golden State'

It’s no secret Jaxson Riddle is one of the most stylish riders out there. Mixing things up, and escaping the winter riding at home in the Utah desert, Jaxson headed to SoCal to ride some incredible spots that were built by friend & one of Jaxson’s digger’s from Rampage, Sammy Mercado, in 'Golden State.'
UTAH STATE
Pinkbike.com

Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Christchurch

The 2023 New Zealand national series continues at Christchurch Adventure Park with Jenna Hastings and Toby Meek taking the fastest Elite times. Toby Meek secured a big win in the Elite Men's race building a gap of four and a half seconds to Charlie Murray. Jenna Hastings pulled ahead of Kalani Muirhead by just over eight seconds to secure the Elite Women's win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy