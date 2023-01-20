ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick! Ugg Just Restocked the Impossible-to-Find Ultra Mini Boots in 4 New Colors

The iconic Ultra Minis are back thanks to a collaboration with Madhappy If there's ever been a time to act fast, it's now, because Hollywood's favorite Ugg boots are back and better than ever thanks, in part, to a collaboration with mental health-conscious fashion brand Madhappy. Whether you've realized it or not, the Ultra Mini boot has become the it-girl shoe for models like Bella Hadid (take her boxer-briefs moment, for example) and actresses like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer, who kept comfortable in a pair during New...
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nike Shows Valentine's Love with the Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"

Valentine’s Day is for lovers, and Valentine’s Day sneakers usually are too. Most V-Day drops have an air of schoolyard romanticism to them thanks to their ornamentation — think bright pink or red tones and large heart graphics. has shoes that fit that billing dropping this year,...
Kristin Cavallari Masters Wedding Guest Style in Lightweight Dress, $58 Earrings and Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari brought her own effortless take to wedding guest dressing this weekend. On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before stepping out on a beach to celebrate close friend Steph Biegel’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight cream dress with a faintly sheer texture, overlaid with rounded 3D flower petal-like panels for a whimsical touch. Draped over a matte cream crop top for a clever layering trick, Cavallari’s bohemian dress was smoothly paired with a gold ring, delicate pendant necklace and lightweight abstract tan drop earrings — the $58 Nudist style from her own label,...
Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Anaheim, California

Just 20 minutes from Disneyland, the Brea Mall is located. It is quite large and with one of the best selections of stores among the malls in Anaheim. In this mall there are various interesting stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom where you can buy clothes, bags, jewelry and household items. There are also good stores such as the Apple Store, the Pottery Barn furniture and decoration store, as well as cheap fashion brands such as Forever 21, H&M or Cotton: On. There is also a store in the mall for the famous Coach handbags and accessories brand as well as Michael Kors.
ANAHEIM, CA
