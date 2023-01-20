Just 20 minutes from Disneyland, the Brea Mall is located. It is quite large and with one of the best selections of stores among the malls in Anaheim. In this mall there are various interesting stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom where you can buy clothes, bags, jewelry and household items. There are also good stores such as the Apple Store, the Pottery Barn furniture and decoration store, as well as cheap fashion brands such as Forever 21, H&M or Cotton: On. There is also a store in the mall for the famous Coach handbags and accessories brand as well as Michael Kors.

