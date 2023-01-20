ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke

Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dead in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – Two are dead from a two-car collision on US-2 Thursday morning near Turtle Rock, just south of Orondo. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 33-year-old man was headed east on US-2 when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and spun counterclockwise before striking an oncoming car driven by a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee. Both vehicles were totaled and stopped in the westbound lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Local school district allowed to keep indigenous-themed name, but not logo

CLE ELUM - The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District's new logo has been approved by both the Yakama Tribal Council and the school board. As reported by KNDU-TV, the Tribe approved the logo on Dec. 23 and the school board gave the formal thumbs up on Jan. 9. KNDU-TV also reports that the tribe passed a resolution, allowing the school district to keep its Warriors mascot name. Reportedly, the previous logo was not kept because, according to the tribe, was not culturally accurate.
CLE ELUM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA

