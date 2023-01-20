CLE ELUM - The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District's new logo has been approved by both the Yakama Tribal Council and the school board. As reported by KNDU-TV, the Tribe approved the logo on Dec. 23 and the school board gave the formal thumbs up on Jan. 9. KNDU-TV also reports that the tribe passed a resolution, allowing the school district to keep its Warriors mascot name. Reportedly, the previous logo was not kept because, according to the tribe, was not culturally accurate.

