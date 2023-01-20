Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Sheriff's Office Creates K9 Calendars For a Good Cause
Charlotte County Sheriffs Office collaborated with Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization who donates K9s all across the country. Charlotte County Deputy First Class Steven Sella reached out to the program. "I did some online research and came across the program and I submitted an application and the director...
snntv.com
Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
snntv.com
Shooting in Bradenton leaves three injured
SNN has obtained dramatic video of a shooting incident in Bradenton Monday night. Three persons were injured . What you just heard is more than 50 rounds of ammunition being fired around 5:00 pm in the 100 block of 10th avenue west in the City of Bradenton. “Certainly a scary...
snntv.com
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, three victims located at the scene
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
snntv.com
Battery suspect bites officer amid struggle during arrest
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Saturday, January 21st on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, just after 5 pm, 36-year-old Darryl Williams allegedly grabbed, pulled, and tossed a pregnant woman around at her home.
snntv.com
Parents react to closing of classroom libraries in Manatee County schools
MANATEE COUNTY - Teachers in Manatee County are closing classroom libraries, fearing prosecution under a new Florida law. “They’re just kind of beside themselves, thinking they could be prosecuted for books that they have on their shelves," said Mom and Founder of Americans for Democracy, Terra Kater. The Manatee...
snntv.com
Artists from all over the world take to Sarasota's Bayfront Park
SARASOTA- Bayfront Park filled with hundreds of people and artists from all over the world. Embracing Our Differences (EOD) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to use the power of art to celebrate and promote diversity. One way they accomplish this is through their annual international outdoor art exhibition.
snntv.com
Future of Warm Mineral Springs is uncertain
Warm Mineral Springs is set to re-open mid march, but the future of what it will look like is uncertain. The 61 acres surrounding warm mineral springs could look very different if the city moves forward with a proposed private public partnership. Many North Port residents fear that would change the springs forever.
snntv.com
Parrish HS cheerleaders win 27th annual competition
PARRISH (SNN TV) - A big congratulations goes out to the Parrish Community High School cheerleading team. They won the 27th annual cheerleading competition on January 16 at the Manatee County Fair. They've now won the event two years in a row. Jeanna Davies and Bailee French coach the team.
snntv.com
Sarasota's Casey Kelly re-signs with KBO's LG Twins
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SNN-TV) - After a career-best season, Sarasota's Casey Kelly has come to an agreement with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year contract early in the offseason. Making 27 starts for the Twins last season as their No. 1 starter, his fourth-straight year...
snntv.com
Venice lands IMG Academy transfer QB
VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - On top of the addition of South Plantation's Jadyn Glasser, the Venice Indians have also landed junior QB Ryan Downes from IMG Academy. In his sophomore season with the Ascenders, Downes appeared in 5 games throwing for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns. IMG's Jayden Bradford garnered most of the starting duties, with Downes and two other QB's vying for playing time in a back-up role.
snntv.com
Asolo Rep announces new producing artistic director
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Asolo Repertory Theatre announces a new producing artistic director. In a press release, Asolo Rep announced Peter Rothstein accepted a five-year contract starting July 1st after the current director Michael Donald Edwards leaves June 30. The theatre says it searched internationally for a new director before...
Comments / 0