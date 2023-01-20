ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Daunting 'Explosive Device' Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY

A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Tasing Incident in Catskill Leads to $20 Million Lawsuit

The man reportedly burst into flames after police tased him back in 2021 and today the family of the man is suing for millions. Back in November of 2021, we shared the news about 29-year-old Jason Jones, who tragically burst into flames after he doused himself with hand sanitizer and was then tased by a Catskill Police officer.
CATSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special

A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
HIGHLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

