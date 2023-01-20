Bearcats take down UAlbany on the road, remain in first place

TROY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team took down the UAlbany Great Danes 65-54 in an America East matchup on Thursday night.

After going into the half tied up, but the Bearcats pulled away in the final 20 minutes.

Tariq Balogun led the way with 18 points for Binghamton.

Watch the highlights above!

