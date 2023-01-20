ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Bearcats take down UAlbany on the road, remain in first place

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKzpD_0kKxx6zA00

TROY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team took down the UAlbany Great Danes 65-54 in an America East matchup on Thursday night.

After going into the half tied up, but the Bearcats pulled away in the final 20 minutes.

Tariq Balogun led the way with 18 points for Binghamton.

Watch the highlights above!

News Channel 34

