This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
The mysterious 1970 Dodge Challenger 'Black Ghost' is up for auction and worth a fortune
A 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the "Black Ghost," which was a famous street racer in Detroit, will be auctioned in May and is expected to sell for over $1 million.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Fat Bob Might Be Good, But This Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is Next Level
When you hear the word "Swiss," it makes you think of Swiss knives and Swiss watches, but almost never Swiss motorcycles. This is because there are barely any Swiss motorcycle brands, and those who call the country home aren't popular enough to make the Swiss flag proud. However, look hard enough, and you can find some talented bikemakers in Switzerland, a prime example being Maienfeld-based Bundnerbike. The shop, though not a manufacturer, specializes in sizzling custom cruisers, just like this Harley-Davidson "Famous Bob."
