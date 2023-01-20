ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

QB Jake Retzlaff Speaks On Path To BYU, Expectations

PROVO, Utah – In a recent interview on Cougar Sports Saturday, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff went over his path to becoming a Cougar and what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Jake Retzlaff Is A Cougar. “It was a long recruitment process,” Retzlaff said. “It was, honestly, just...
PROVO, UT
Utah Women’s Basketball Blows Out California Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team bounced back into the win column with a blowout of the California Bears. The Bears hosted the Utes at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on Sunday, January 22. Utah beat Cal, 87-62. The Utes arrived in Berkeley...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Center Branden Carlson Recognized As Pac-12 Player Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – There is no questioning the importance of center Branden Carlson in Craig Smith’s rebuild of the Runnin’ Utes so the Pac-12 recognized him as their POTW after a career weekend. Carlson averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Basketball Questions Answered in Loss at San Francisco

PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young Cougars basketball falls to .500 in conference play after an 82-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougars’ fourth WCC loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Rudi Williams had a fantastic game against San...
PROVO, UT
Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of The Week

OGDEN, Utah – After leading Weber State to two straight wins, Dillon Jones was named the Big Sky player of the week. Dillon Jones averaged 17.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on 52% from the field in the two wins over Portland State and Sacramento State.
OGDEN, UT
Red Rocks Get Solid Road Score, Not Enough For The Win At Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK – The No. 5 Red Rocks were on the road this weekend after a successful outing at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet to take on the No. 1 and reigning National Champion Oklahoma Sooners. Stakes couldn’t be higher with the meet taking place on ESPN...
Weber State Earns Close Victory Against Sacramento State

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats took on the Sacramento State Hornets at home in the Dee Events Center on Saturday. Sacramento State lost their last game on the road to the Idaho State Bengals, 65-61. Weber State’s last game was an impressive win over the Portland State Vikings, 84-68.
OGDEN, UT

