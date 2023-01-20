Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
QB Jake Retzlaff Speaks On Path To BYU, Expectations
PROVO, Utah – In a recent interview on Cougar Sports Saturday, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff went over his path to becoming a Cougar and what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Jake Retzlaff Is A Cougar. “It was a long recruitment process,” Retzlaff said. “It was, honestly, just...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Opens Up Season Ticket Renewal Early After Unprecedented Program Success
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football announced their season tickets are up for renewal early due to their unprecedented success the past few years along with one of their biggest seasons ever looming large. Season tickets for the Utes are officially up for renewal starting January 24, 2023, the...
kslsports.com
Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 1/23/23)
SALT LAKE CITY – With football on a bit of a hiatus till spring ball kicks off and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah information might be helpful for you, the fan with the Utes Bulletin.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Blows Out California Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team bounced back into the win column with a blowout of the California Bears. The Bears hosted the Utes at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on Sunday, January 22. Utah beat Cal, 87-62. The Utes arrived in Berkeley...
kslsports.com
Center Branden Carlson Recognized As Pac-12 Player Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY – There is no questioning the importance of center Branden Carlson in Craig Smith’s rebuild of the Runnin’ Utes so the Pac-12 recognized him as their POTW after a career weekend. Carlson averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered in Loss at San Francisco
PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young Cougars basketball falls to .500 in conference play after an 82-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougars’ fourth WCC loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Rudi Williams had a fantastic game against San...
kslsports.com
Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of The Week
OGDEN, Utah – After leading Weber State to two straight wins, Dillon Jones was named the Big Sky player of the week. Dillon Jones averaged 17.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on 52% from the field in the two wins over Portland State and Sacramento State.
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Get Solid Road Score, Not Enough For The Win At Oklahoma
NORMAN, OK – The No. 5 Red Rocks were on the road this weekend after a successful outing at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet to take on the No. 1 and reigning National Champion Oklahoma Sooners. Stakes couldn’t be higher with the meet taking place on ESPN...
kslsports.com
Weber State Earns Close Victory Against Sacramento State
OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats took on the Sacramento State Hornets at home in the Dee Events Center on Saturday. Sacramento State lost their last game on the road to the Idaho State Bengals, 65-61. Weber State’s last game was an impressive win over the Portland State Vikings, 84-68.
kslsports.com
Maile O’Keefe, Red Rocks Striking Balance Between Serious, Fun
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s easy to assume one of the most dominate teams in the country across any sport would be drill-like at all times, but that’s hardly the case for the Red Rocks and star Maile O’Keefe who try to keep things fun. Utah...
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: What Are The Odds… Lauri Markkanen Has 10 Straight Double-Doubles
SALT LAKE CITY – Spend your lunch day and have some fun with Unrivaled’s daily game of “What are the Odds?” This game takes place at 3:50 p.m. (LISTEN LIVE). Today’s question is What Are The Odds… Lauri Markkanen has 10 straight double-doubles?. He...
Comments / 0