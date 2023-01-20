Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
County and city commissioners declare a 'traffic violence crisis'
Alachua County and City of Gainesville commissioners have declared there is a traffic violence crisis. CBS4 News spoke with a commissioner on how the city plans to take action. It's heartbreaking to hear of the people that would not be going home to their families at the end of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
mycbs4.com
East Gainesville church vandalized after receiving federal funds for renovations
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church in East Gainesville is one out of 35 historically black churches nationwide to receive 4 million dollars in grants. The church received the full award amount of $200,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Nearly two days later, GPD officers were called to investigate...
mycbs4.com
Tax season 2023 officially started: Here's what you need to know
Gainesville, FL — Tax season officially begins on Monday, January 23, but this year millions of Americans will see smaller refunds. "The IRS did put out a notice advising taxpayers that their tax refunds might be smaller this year than compared to last year. And the reason for that is last year there were certain leftover stimulus items from Covid, mainly the stimulus payments, and also the enhanced charitable deduction that aren't allowed for 2022," CPA and Partner at James Moore & Co., John VanDuzer said.
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
mycbs4.com
Traffic safety discussions with law enforcement
The Gainesville Police Department says weekly traffic reports reveals several consistent areas they call hotspots around Gainesville. "We're talking about an area of NW 13th street, along University, along Archer," GPD spokesperson David Chudzik said. He is the spokesperson for the police department who says the stats show those same...
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
WCJB
53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction
A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
mycbs4.com
14-year-old arrested for gun found in high school bathroom
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they arrested a 14-year-old boy for having a gun on school property. The Sheriff's Office says a student reported they found a gun in the restroom at Forest High School. The school was then placed on a Code Red lockdown for the rest of the day. Detectives say after further investigation, they discovered that the gun was stolen during multiple car burglaries that occurred on Oct. 10th, 2022.
WCJB
Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest murder suspect after body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month after a body was found in Micanopy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they suspect of shooting the victim who was already in jail for bringing guns onto an RTS bus. Deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, on Dec....
mycbs4.com
Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak
The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
Comments / 2