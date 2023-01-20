Read full article on original website
Metro News
Fayette County sheriff: Military graves vandalized
PAGE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway in Fayette County after at least 13 veterans graves were vandalized earlier this month at a cemetery in the community of Page. Fayette County Mike Fridley said there were 13 bronze military grave site markers removed and stolen. The cemetery’s caretaker reported...
Metro News
Woman dies in Huntington fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a fire Sunday night in Huntington. The blaze was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The state Fire Marshal’s was called in to help with the investigation....
Metro News
Appalachian Power to hold open house on Becco line project
MAN, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to do some upgrades to an aging set of transmission power lines in Logan County and residents in the region will be able to learn more about the preliminary plans on Tuesday night. Power company officials will hold an open house to talk about their tentative plans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Man High School Tuesday.
Metro News
Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
Metro News
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
Metro News
Beckley man charged in Summers County murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Beckley man is in custody charged in a Summers County death. According to state police, Kaine William Durham, 26, stabbed and shot Stephen James Stephens last Friday after a robbery that may have been connected to a drug debt. The incident began at Dawg-Gone Pet...
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Metro News
Malden man death ruled a homicide
MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide. “Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives. In...
Metro News
Fast start, balanced offense guide Bluefield to 54-44 win at Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va. — Bluefield put together three impressive quarters to build a sizable lead at Oak Hill and the Beavers held off a late rally from the Red Devils to win 54-44 at the Lilly Center. The Beavers (8-3) built a 21-point lead going into the final frame...
Metro News
Marshall loses Gammage and several others, but also makes additions through portal
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The first transfer portal window for 2023 has closed, and it brought mixed news for the Marshall Football program. Final numbers show the Herd took a hit at the receiver position and on the defensive line, but did add help in the secondary. “The transfer portal...
Metro News
Marshall prevails in overtime against Arkansas State, 87-78
For the second straight game, Taevion Kinsey did his first-half work on the bench as a cheerleader for Marshall’s basketball team due to foul trouble. The second-half again proved a much different story for Kinsey and the Thundering Herd as it shook off a disastrous turnover with seconds left in regulation to outscore Arkansas State, 13-0, in the first 4 minutes of overtime and go on to post the win, 87-78, in front of 1,084 fans at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.
