For the second straight game, Taevion Kinsey did his first-half work on the bench as a cheerleader for Marshall’s basketball team due to foul trouble. The second-half again proved a much different story for Kinsey and the Thundering Herd as it shook off a disastrous turnover with seconds left in regulation to outscore Arkansas State, 13-0, in the first 4 minutes of overtime and go on to post the win, 87-78, in front of 1,084 fans at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO