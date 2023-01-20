ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Fayette County sheriff: Military graves vandalized

PAGE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway in Fayette County after at least 13 veterans graves were vandalized earlier this month at a cemetery in the community of Page. Fayette County Mike Fridley said there were 13 bronze military grave site markers removed and stolen. The cemetery’s caretaker reported...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Woman dies in Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a fire Sunday night in Huntington. The blaze was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The state Fire Marshal’s was called in to help with the investigation....
HUNTINGTON, WV
Appalachian Power to hold open house on Becco line project

MAN, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to do some upgrades to an aging set of transmission power lines in Logan County and residents in the region will be able to learn more about the preliminary plans on Tuesday night. Power company officials will hold an open house to talk about their tentative plans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Man High School Tuesday.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
CHARLESTON, WV
Beckley man charged in Summers County murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Beckley man is in custody charged in a Summers County death. According to state police, Kaine William Durham, 26, stabbed and shot Stephen James Stephens last Friday after a robbery that may have been connected to a drug debt. The incident began at Dawg-Gone Pet...
BECKLEY, WV
New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Malden man death ruled a homicide

MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide. “Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives. In...
MALDEN, WV
Marshall prevails in overtime against Arkansas State, 87-78

For the second straight game, Taevion Kinsey did his first-half work on the bench as a cheerleader for Marshall’s basketball team due to foul trouble. The second-half again proved a much different story for Kinsey and the Thundering Herd as it shook off a disastrous turnover with seconds left in regulation to outscore Arkansas State, 13-0, in the first 4 minutes of overtime and go on to post the win, 87-78, in front of 1,084 fans at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.
JONESBORO, AR

