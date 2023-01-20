Read full article on original website
News On 6
4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC
Multiple people are in custody and an officer is on administrative leave after an incident Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened when an Oklahoma City Police Department officer located what was believed to be a stolen vehicle near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. The officer yelled for the people inside the vehicle to exit.
News On 6
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck followed by a police chase through the metro all ends at the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City Friday night. One witness caught the whole aftermath on camera. Oscar Pallares had plans to meet up with his friends at the venue that...
News On 6
Del City Police Hires New Chief
The Del City Police Department has a new chief following the departure of current Chief Steve Robinson. Loyd Berger is now leading the department. Berger has been with the department since 1998 and previously served as deputy chief within the department. It is unknown who will replace Berger as deputy...
News On 6
Mural Stolen From City Hall Returned To Artist, Wins Local Competition
In late December, Oklahoma City police were searching for the person responsible for stealing a mural outside of City Hall. Police said they located the mural and returned it to the artist. The artist said her mural, Sacred Fire Woman, was part of the Arts Council's Fresh Paint: OKC NYE...
News On 6
Dispensary Burglarized After Car Crashes Through Building, Police Say
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after two drivers backed into a dispensary, destroying the front of the building. It happened at a dispensary near I-240 and Penn around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene said four or five people went inside the store and ran away once the alarm...
News On 6
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Builds A Snowman
In Yukon, Oklahoma's Own Jordan Dafnis attempts to create a snowman with help from photojournalist Jobe McAdams. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Southbound I-44 Reopened After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 has been reopened after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday narrowed the highway to a single lane near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway.
News On 6
OCPD Shares Winter Weather Tips For Drivers
The Oklahoma City Police Department is sharing some tips to stay safe in these freezing conditions. OCPD said to keep your cell phone charged, and to know at least three routes to your destination. Take a coat, blanket, gloves and a hat with you, and also be sure to pack...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Haley Weger Shakes Off The Cold In Norman
News 9 multimedia journalist Haley Weger pushes through the cold and snow down in Norman. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Firefighters Rescue 2 From Early-Morning House Fire In SW Oklahoma City
Two people were rescued from a house fire that broke out on the southwest side of the city on Monday morning, according to Oklahoma City Firefighters. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene near Southwest 74th Street and South Ross Avenue just after midnight on Monday. Crews say...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Mike Glover Enjoying The Snow
News 9 Multimedia Journalist Mike Glover finds "Something Good" about a snow day in El Reno. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Overflow Shelters Available In OKC Amid Winter Storm
Multiple shelters in Oklahoma City have opened their doors to those in need of shelter from the weather. The Salvation Army Night Shelter at 1001 North Pennsylvania Avenue has 50 extra beds available for women and children, and City Care Night Shelter at 532 North Villa Avenue has 20 extra beds for men.
News On 6
Snow Sticking For Sledding In NW Oklahoma City
The winter storm is dropping snow across parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday. News 9's Jordan Fremstad found a good place for sledding in NW Oklahoma City since the snow was sticking and slide down the hill at 4 p.m.
News On 6
I-40 On-Ramp Closed Due To Crash In Eastern OKC
The westbound I-40 on-ramp at South Anderson Road in east Oklahoma City is closed due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear the area, but the closure is expected to continue for another hour. Motorists are advised to expect congestion and delays in...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Warming Shelters Open Ahead Of Winter Storm
Warming Shelters in Oklahoma City Area will be open as winter weather moves through the metro area on Tuesday. Below is a list of times and eligibility requirements for the City Care Night Shelter, Salvation Army, and the City Rescue Mission:. Image Provided By: News 9.
News On 6
Embark Adjusting OKC Metro Routes Due To Weather
Embark is making some service changes to routes in the Oklahoma City metro due to the winter storm. The will be detours for routes both in Oklahoma City and Norman, and Embark's Senior Transportation services will also be closed today due to the weather. However, Embark's paratransit and other mobility...
News On 6
OKC Metro Schools Preparing For Upcoming Bond Election
Several school districts in Oklahoma are preparing for the upcoming school bond election on Feb. 14. While all the districts have specific needs, many come down to accommodating growth. For Mustang Public Schools, that means a new elementary school and high school expansion. "We would have an elementary by the...
News On 6
Daily Dose: Green Veggies
OKLAHOMA CITY - In our Daily Dose, a viewer is asking about the health benefits of eating green veggies. Dr. Lacy Anderson joins us with more.
News On 6
Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock Make Comedy History In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt joined more than 18,000 people at the Paycom Center to watch comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock. Mayor Holt said that he and Chris Rock met 25 years ago at a book signing. People waited in lines wrapped around the Paycom Center to see the...
News On 6
OU Announces Graduate Fees Decrease
Fees for graduate college-level programs at the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus are decreasing, according to a university announcement. The Board of Regents approved a 59% reduction for fees last week. The board also approved a $10 increase on domestic admission application fees starting next fall. Those changes have to...
