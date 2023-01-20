WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO