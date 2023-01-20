Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 6 westbound reopened about 6 PM.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
capecod.com
Suspect in Hyannis shooting arrested in Kentucky
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Monday January 23, 2023, 27-year-old Kyle Mugford of Hyannis was taken into custody in Louisville Kentucky. Mugford was arrested on warrants stemming from a shooting in Hyannis on December 28, 2022. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies that assisted in this investigation, with special thanks to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Louisville Metro Police Department Criminal Interdiction Division-Violent Crime Unit.
capecod.com
Three injured in crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Fairhaven man killed in crash
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the Fairhaven man who died in a two-car crash on Sunday night.
capecod.com
One lane of Old Main Street in Yarmouth closed due to overnight car vs pole crash
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that due to an motor vehicle crash overnight and a utility pole struck, Old Main St. at Mill Ln. (Cultural Center of Cape Cod) is restricted to one lane only headed eastbound while repairs are made. Please seek alternate routes. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.
hyannisnews.com
Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS]
WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving at 129 Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police: Boy escapes Attleboro group home, stabs someone
Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.
capecod.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
capecod.com
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.
I-Team: Hingham Apple store crash victims face uncertain road to recovery
HINGHAM -- Two months after the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Hingham, more victims are filing lawsuits. Heather Eaton said since she was injured, her life has been a daily struggle. The 22-year-old from Marshfield was working three jobs, going to school, and dreamed of opening her own business. But, now she said she faces an uncertain future. ...
capecod.com
Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction. Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in...
ABC6.com
One person hospitalized after Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of St. Joseph St. in Fall River. Police did not release much information so far, but did confirm to ABC6 News they were called to...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
