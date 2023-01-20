Read full article on original website
Related
One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
One man dies, another critically injured in vehicle vs. train collisions
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading...
kvnutalk
Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
Gephardt Daily
Emergency feeding of deer in NE Utah underway
RANDOLPH, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With normal forage completely covered with snow, wildlife officials have begun emergency feeding of deer in 11 locations in Rich County and one in Summit County. “Deep snow has made it difficult for deer to find food in parts of Rich...
kvnutalk
Crash involving Preston snow plow driver partially blocks I-15 – Cache Valley Daily
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that involved a snow plow driver from Preston, Idaho. The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, on Interstate-15 at milepost 31, south of the US-91 interchange. The Idaho State Police report the driver of a 2019 Lexus...
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Gephardt Daily
Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash
TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
KUTV
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
ABC 4
Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
Gephardt Daily
Drivers warned of ice danger on I-84 in Morgan County after numerous crashes
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS asks travelers on Interstate 84, between mile markers 89 and 92, to use “extreme caution. “Warm water runoff during the day is freezing in the shaded parts of the canyon...
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to prison for threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute last year. Dekker C. Boeke was given the maximum sentence after a judge said the defendant was out of control because of drugs. Boeke was sentenced Monday morning...
Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border
TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
kslnewsradio.com
A 21-year-old man formally charged in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say a 21-year-old man was formally charged Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. Police say Mauro Soto was charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Juan Garica. Additionally, Soto was also charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm and felony obstruction of justice.
Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, claiming it was her request
A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Roy, claiming she asked him to do so because she was in extreme pain.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
Comments / 0