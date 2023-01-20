ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Idaho State Journal

One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, another critically injured in vehicle vs. train collisions

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading...
KUNA, ID
Gephardt Daily

Emergency feeding of deer in NE Utah underway

RANDOLPH, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With normal forage completely covered with snow, wildlife officials have begun emergency feeding of deer in 11 locations in Rich County and one in Summit County. “Deep snow has made it difficult for deer to find food in parts of Rich...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
POCATELLO, ID
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash

TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border

TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
TRENTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A 21-year-old man formally charged in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say a 21-year-old man was formally charged Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. Police say Mauro Soto was charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Juan Garica. Additionally, Soto was also charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm and felony obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT

