The Associated Press

Andrew Copp scores in OT, Red Wings beat Sharks 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Copp banged in a rebound near the goal crease after goalie James Reimer stopped Michael Rasmussen’s shot. Rasmussen and Adam Erne scored in regulation, with Dylan Larkin reaching 400 NHL points with an assist on Erne’s goal. Ville Husso made 26 saves. Timo Meier scored his fifth goal in seven games for San Jose. Logan Couture also scored, Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals, and Reimer stopped 29 shots.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Durant's knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant's recovery from a sprained ligament in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Post Register

Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked before making two field-goal tries. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.
NEW YORK STATE

