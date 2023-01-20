ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group has announced that it will move its North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global toymaker’s growth ambitions. He said Boston is ranked one of the best cities to attract and retain talent. The company said all employees in Enfield, Connecticut, will have a position at the Boston office and receive relocation help if they want to make the move. The Lego Group said the move will happen in phases starting in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO