Lego to move North American headquarters to Boston in 2025

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group has announced that it will move its North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global toymaker’s growth ambitions. He said Boston is ranked one of the best cities to attract and retain talent. The company said all employees in Enfield, Connecticut, will have a position at the Boston office and receive relocation help if they want to make the move. The Lego Group said the move will happen in phases starting in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.
Results released in girl's request for DNA evidence of Santa

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real. The department tweeted on Monday that it found no complete matches to anyone in a database but that there was a partial DNA match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.” The department said the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching reindeer when testing the carrots.
