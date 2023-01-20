ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Declares She's In Her 'Happy Era' After Ex-Husband Kanye West Marries Bianca Censori

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian seems like she is living her best life, despite her ex-husband Kanye West marrying Bianca Censori .

On Thursday, January 19, the reality star, 42, uploaded some sexy snaps, writing, "happy era."

In the photos, the Hulu star showed off her long, brown hair as she sported a white T-shirt and jeans .

Of course, people loved seeing the mom-of-four — she shares North , Saint , Psalm and Chicago with the rapper, 45 — seem so happy.

Kardashian pal Khadijah Haqq wrote, "It looks damn good on you too! Stay happy Kimmie, you deserve it!" while another said, "The BEST era 😍."

A third person added, "There she is!! I missed brunette Kim!!❤️."

KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS

As OK! previously reported, the "Heartless" singer, who split from Kardashian in 2021, and Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years, tied the knot in a secret ceremony — but no marriage certificate was signed, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding, on Thursday, January 12.

The new couple was spotted out and about prior to the big news, but Censori's hair was dyed blonde, which is what confused fans.

KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICS

One day later, Kardashian seemingly responded to her ex .

"Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post on her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."

The Skims founder previously revealed that it's been tough to coparent with West, especially since he's made headlines for his recent outbursts.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything . So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.

