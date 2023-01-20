Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic
Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
NBC Connecticut
Burglar Used Recycling Bin to Break Into North Haven Home: Police
Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a break-in at a North Haven home in June and said the crime was similar to other burglaries in the community and beyond. Officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive on June 18 and found that the burglar climbed up on a recycling bin to break in through a first-floor window and then forced his way through several locked doors in the home, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Involved in Crash Near Bristol Eastern High School
There was a crash near Bristol Eastern High School Tuesday morning and police said a teen was involved. Police said a car and a moped collided on Morris Avenue, behind Bristol Eastern High School, and a 16-year-old was driving the moped. No serious injuries are reported. No additional information was...
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Sewer Main Break Impacting West Haven
A sanitary sewer force main break is affecting several West Haven neighborhoods as crews work to make repairs. The main break was reported Tuesday morning and crews expect to continue making repairs overnight. Crews said the break happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Savin Avenue. Areas impacted by...
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
NBC Connecticut
Seaplane Makes Unscheduled Landing on Lake in Danbury
A seaplane made an unscheduled landing on a lake in Danbury over the weekend. Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night. When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Over 2 Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From School Buses in East Hartford
Police are investigating after over two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses at two bus companies in East Hartford. Autumn Transportation said at least 26 catalytic converters were taken while the school buses were parked at their bus lot on Oakland Avenue. There were 71 total buses parked there.
NBC Connecticut
Cash5 Ticket Won $100,000 Sunday
A Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Sunday, according to the CT Lottery. The winning numbers were 4-22-25-26-29. The top prize is $100,000. The winning ticket was sold at Milford Smoke Junction on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Watertown
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after crashing into an embankment on Route 8 in Watertown Monday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to Route 8 South for a one-car crash near the exit 38 on-ramp. A car veered off the right side of the highway and crashed...
NBC Connecticut
Cat Taken During Burglary at Shelton Hotel: Police
A cat was taken during a burglary at a hotel room in Shelton, according to police, and they are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn Sunday to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in East Lyme Reopens
Part of Interstate 95 South was closed in East Lyme after a crash Tuesday afternoon and there were miles of backed up traffic. The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 74 and 73 after a two-vehicle crash and the highway was congested for more than three and a half miles, between exits 81 and 74, according to CTRoads.org.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Into Utility Pole Closes Road in Southington
A crash has closed a road in Southington on Tuesday morning. Police said the upper portion of Shuttle Meadow Road is closed at the intersection with North Shuttle Street/Longbottom Road after a vehicle slid down the hill and crashed into a utility pole. The pole has been removed, but there...
NBC Connecticut
Route 15 North in New Haven Reopens After Crash
Route 15 north in New Haven has reopened after a crash on Sunday afternoon. State police said the highway was closed at exit 59. At one point, there was more than 2 miles of congestion in the area. The highway has since reopened. According to the state Dept. of Transportation,...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in New Haven
A woman was struck and killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Monday night. New Haven Police said they were called to Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street for the report of a pedestrian crash. A driver called authorities and said he hit a woman with his car. He told officers...
NBC Connecticut
Teens Accused of Crashing Into Police Car While in Stolen Vehicle in Waterbury
Police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of crashing into a police car while in a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they identified a stolen Honda CRV and tried to stop it on Brass Mill Drive while the vehicle was stopped at a red light. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in Waterbury on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer on I-84 in Tolland
Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly car accident involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Monday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 69 at about 1:15 p.m. for reported collision. Part of the highway remains closed at this time.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
NBC Connecticut
Stolen Vehicle Involved in Crash on Route 9 in Middletown, Multiple People Injured
Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 9 in Middletown early Sunday morning and multiple people were injured. Officers in Middletown were advised of a vehicle speeding through Portland around 1:45 a.m. It was reported that the vehicle was traveling over the Arrigoni Bridge.
