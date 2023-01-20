Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a break-in at a North Haven home in June and said the crime was similar to other burglaries in the community and beyond. Officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive on June 18 and found that the burglar climbed up on a recycling bin to break in through a first-floor window and then forced his way through several locked doors in the home, police said.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO