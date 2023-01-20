Read full article on original website
maddog
4d ago
anybody that gets caught stealing and are on any government assistance and or living with someone that is ,they all should be kicked off assistance and never aloud on it again
Reply(1)
19
Terry Duke
4d ago
This is starting to be a regular occurrence. Cops can't be everywhere and thieves know it. Employees aren't supposed to interfere so easy in, easy out.
Reply(2)
8
Shellee Pavlak
4d ago
it a shame people love to steal things from store that go Sunday church. God does not like see people stealing 💔😡😡😞
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspect break out window of home, steals numerous items, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing numerous items is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect broke out the window to the home in the 1200 block of Burkhardt Avenue on the afternoon of Dec....
cleveland19.com
Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Guardians confirm Terry Francona’s scooter was stolen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona was stolen from his Downtown apartment last weekend. Cleveland police said the scooter was stolen sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The scooter was parked outside his...
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
cleveland19.com
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
Man found dead in Cleveland shooting: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.
cleveland19.com
Audio reveals new details on Macedonia police shooting
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after a Macedonia police officer shot a suspect at a store, police officials have released little information about the incident. What information 19 News has received is from Broadcastify, a system that records police radio traffic that is not heard over regular police bands.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting in city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s East side. The murder happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street. This is in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland EMS said the 61-year-old man was found on the...
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"
" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
Trial date set for man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter
A bond hearing is set to be held Tuesday morning for the man charged with killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland man shot, killed by Florida Police after confrontation in Walmart parking lot
A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police at a Walmart in Florida. 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up to a school bus, exited his vehicle, and began pounding on the door of the bus until the light turned green. Pearce then drove to a nearby Walmart and...
cleveland19.com
“I’m just afraid”: Akron woman fears for her safety, due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
Comments / 40