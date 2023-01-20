ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 19

Mary Lou Young
4d ago

To keep urself safe you should always lock doors as soon as you get in. I'm praying for this Doctor and the community of Akron. No one seems to be safe here anymore!! No excuses for violence of any kind whatsoever!!

Reply
3
1WickedWitch
4d ago

Akron is getting worse and worse! Useless mayor! I’m thinking about voting Republican!

Reply(1)
10
Flora Beard
4d ago

I'm Wondering What Doctor Doesn't Make Enough Money To Have A Car With Automatic Locking Doors???? I Have An 2012 Ford That Came Equipped With Auto Locking Doors. When I Put It In Drive They Automatically Lock But If I Feel That I'm In An Uncomfortable Unfamiliar Place I Lock The Doors As Soon As I Get In To Start My Vehicle....I'm Glad That The Doctor Is Safe Though!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Guardians confirm Terry Francona’s scooter was stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona was stolen from his Downtown apartment last weekend. Cleveland police said the scooter was stolen sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The scooter was parked outside his...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police find missing 10-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing early Monday was found safe. Jo’el Hardy left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot and was found at hiding at his grandmother’s house several hours later. Metroparks police offices...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy