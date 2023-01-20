Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades. The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed...
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County
One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
WHSV
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week. First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.
WSLS
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
WSET
WANTED: Charlottesville man accused of calling bomb threat into Wytheville Walmart
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Wytheville Police Department issued a warrant for an individual that allegedly made a bomb threat to Walmart on Sunday. According to police, Detective Lonnie Anders has obtained the following arrest warrants on Alan Rosenbaum, 41 years old, of Charlottesville, formally of Wytheville. Felony: Communicate...
Comments / 0