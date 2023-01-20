HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Advocates of abortion access marched across a Houghton County bridge Sunday. Around 30 people took to the streets to show support for abortion access. The group started at Bridgeview Park in Houghton and walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge into Hancock. It was comprised of members from various women-based activism groups in Houghton, Hancock area.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO