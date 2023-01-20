Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hancock Planning Commission hears public comments on proposed solar & wind ordinance
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday evening about its proposed solar and wind ordinance. The ordinance’s draft outlines requirements for the installation and decommissioning of solar and wind energy systems. This includes using colors and landscaping that will help it blend into the existing environment.
WLUC
Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp. The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.
WLUC
Advocates of abortion access march accross Houghton bridge
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Advocates of abortion access marched across a Houghton County bridge Sunday. Around 30 people took to the streets to show support for abortion access. The group started at Bridgeview Park in Houghton and walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge into Hancock. It was comprised of members from various women-based activism groups in Houghton, Hancock area.
WLUC
Road crews explain snowbank removal
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - High snowbanks can be found on almost every street corner. The Marquette County Road Commission says busy intersections, like along US-41, are cleared sooner than residential areas. “Most drivers have a specific run that they go to so they can concentrate on the problem areas,...
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery is hosting its first exhibit since re-opening in December. Located at the Finnish American Heritage Center in downtown Hancock, the exhibit ‘Word Count’ is from visual artist Bonnie Peterson. It features a series of textile art pieces filled with embroidered...
WLUC
West Iron County Schools adds 20 hydroponic bays to classroom curriculum
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In Iron County, a parent-organized club is teaching students about gardening. Inside 20 classrooms at West Iron County Schools are hydroponic bays, growing an assortment of plants. The idea was started by a parent volunteer. “One of the grants I applied for was through Green...
WLUC
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were sentenced to jail and one man was given probation for illegally entering and taking minerals from a mine in Copper Falls in March 2020. On Jan. 12, 39-year-old Brent Hiltunen and 40-year-old Ike Kinsinger, both from Calumet, were both sentenced to 30...
WLUC
Swedetown Trail Network offers free gear rentals to promote winter recreation
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County trail network and an outdoor rental business teamed up Sunday afternoon to give people a chance to try something new. The Swedetown Nordic Ski Trails club teamed up with Calumet-based Cross Country Sports which provided the equipment. Swedetown has 1,900 acres of trails and recreation space.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Youth talent show auditions coming up this Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The youth of Marquette County can put their talents on display with a charity talent show. Marquette’s Got Talent is hosting auditions on Friday, January 27 from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Kaufman auditorium. Kids and teens aged 5-17 can sign up for a 10-minute...
WLUC
Ishpeming Ski Jump, U.P. Wrestling Championships, NMU men's and women's basketball, MTU men's and women's basketball
Friday Night Fever: Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jump, Houghton hockey beats Grandville, HS hoops from around the U.P. Friday Night Fever: Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jump, Houghton hockey beats Grandville, HS hoops from around the U.P. Negaunee boy's basketball beats Hancock, Escanaba girl's basketball remains undefeated. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023...
WLUC
Huskie’s Isabella Lenz hits game winner to beat the #4 Lakers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Isabella Lenz became a Houghton hero Saturday after she hit the game-winning jumper as time expired, helping Michigan Tech top No. 4 ranked Grand Valley State 57-56 at SDC Gymnasium in come-from-behind fashion. The Huskies (16-3, 8-1 GLIAC) moved up to first place in the conference...
Comments / 0