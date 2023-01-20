ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County

Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Noozhawk

Man Arrested in Isla Vista on Charges of Burglary, False Imprisonment, DUI

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies swiftly arrested an Isla Vista man early Friday after he allegedly broke into a home, held down a victim and then fled the area. About 7:30 a.m., authorities said, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive after someone reported that there was intruder inside a residence.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf

Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy