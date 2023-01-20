Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Murder Charges Filed Against 3 Men in Santa Barbara Waterfront Shooting
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged three men with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man near Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in December. A fourth man was charged with being an accessory to murder. The four Santa Barbara men were arrested Thursday...
Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting
Four defendants were arraigned at the Santa Barbara Superior Court Monday morning for the shooting and murder of Robert Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf on Dec. 9, 2022. The post Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night. Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide
On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
kclu.org
Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County
Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
YAHOO!
Man faces life in prison for sneaking 312 pounds of meth into Kern by hiding it in furniture
Jan. 23—A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County after police found 312 pounds of the drug hidden inside furniture delivered to Delano. Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 26, of Paramount was with Pedro Alegra when a...
Man breaks into Isla Vista home, threatens woman inside, deputies say
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a home in Isla Vista Friday.
Noozhawk
Man Arrested in Isla Vista on Charges of Burglary, False Imprisonment, DUI
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies swiftly arrested an Isla Vista man early Friday after he allegedly broke into a home, held down a victim and then fled the area. About 7:30 a.m., authorities said, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive after someone reported that there was intruder inside a residence.
kclu.org
Four arrested for Santa Barbara shooting which investigators say left an innocent bystander dead
New details have been released about a shooting at a Santa Barbara landmark which left an innocent bystander dead. Santa Barbara Police say they’ve arrested four gang members for the murder. It happened near Stearns Wharf December 9th. Detectives say Robert Gutierrez of Camarillo was shot. He was taken...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf
Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspects Caught on Video Stealing E-Bikes from Downtown Parking Garage
On the evening of 1/6/23 the suspects gained access to a room where e-bikes are kept in a residential parking garage in downtown Santa Barbara. They did not take anything that night. The suspect returned the next morning and stole 1 e-bike at 6:51am. They returned with help on 1/8/23...
Tesla security camera captures man vandalizing car in Ventura County
A Ventura County man was arrested on Tuesday after security footage recorded by the Tesla he was vandalizing was posted on social media. The suspect was identified as Douglas Kennett, 55, from Newbury Park by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 8 at a parking lot near 541 South Reino Road […]
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down
Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on felony charges minutes after he broke into a victim's residence and held her down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
