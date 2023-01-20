Read full article on original website
Akron 73, Miami (Ohio) 68
MIAMI (OHIO) (7-13) Mirambeaux 4-7 4-6 12, Lairy 6-14 2-3 16, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-1 0-0 3, Safford 5-10 3-5 13, Williams 3-5 4-4 12, Smith 2-4 1-2 6, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Tatum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 14-20 68.
Rutgers 65, Penn St. 45
PENN ST. (13-7) Njie 2-3 0-1 4, Funk 4-10 2-2 12, Pickett 7-14 1-2 15, Wynter 0-4 0-0 0, Lundy 4-10 2-3 12, Dread 0-5 0-0 0, Clary 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-1 0, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 5-9 45.
Georgetown ends 29-game losing skid in Big East at DePaul’s expense
Primo Spears scored 21 points to help Georgetown snap its record 29-game conference losing streak with an 81-76 win over
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
Scouting an opponent isn't as easy as you think
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes we take for granted writing about a sport that you think you know a heck of a lot more about than you do. Coaches, you see, seem to talk in Coach Speak, which is a language all its own from one sport to the next. In football they talk to you about having "11 personnel" on the field, assuming you know what they mean. Well, you probably don't, because that means one running back and one tight end.
