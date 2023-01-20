Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name
The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Department mobile response team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running. So far, the team has responded to about 360 calls. "We were able to finally get the first team up and running December 1," Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said. "We're very excited about it because it's been worth its weight in gold."
Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop
BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
The Rims of Billings
The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day
Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners
Three Republican candidates interviewed to represent House District 50, a legislative area in the central part of Montana’s largest city, Billings, which opened when Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned last week. The Yellowstone County Commission will make a final decision on the replacement on Tuesday. While each of the three who were nominated by the Yellowstone […] The post Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners appeared first on Daily Montanan.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Montana Family Farms:Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be. "We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview. "Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be...
Devastating Fire Vandalism Leaves Billings Artist Without a Car
I get most of my stories from you guys. I listen, and I care about you, so with this platform I try to spread awareness and get help to those who need it. I was tagged in an Instagram post from Katie, owner of Billings ReFill Shoppe about a local artist named Mikaela Rykowski who lost everything in a fire just last week.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
Beloved Billings advocate, restauranteur 'Ziggy' Ziegler dies at 89
James 'Ziggy' Ziegler, a pillar of the Billings community for over 40 years, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 89.
Billings now has six Montana Army National Guard Emergency Rescue aircrafts on standby
BILLINGS, Mont. - Starting Friday, the Montana Army National Guard is stationing multiple rescue aircraft at the Billings limited Army Aviation Support Facility near Billings Logan International Airport. Six military aircraft will now call Billings home as the Montana Army National Guard seeks to improve their rescue response time in...
