The Comeback

NBA prepares for LeBron James major move

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
