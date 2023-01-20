ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

KULR8

Build Montana wins its second national award

BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

The Rims of Billings

The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
BILLINGS, MT
franchising.com

Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Billings

Brad Staples, Bryan Searle, Michael Matthews, and Trevor Langston are the owners of the new clinic at King Avenue and South 24th Street. This is the second clinic the men are opening together; the first was in Idaho Falls. The four men bring diverse backgrounds to the clinic. Staples is...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

BLM to host public meeting on updates to solar energy program

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting in Billings for feedback on updates to the solar energy program. BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan, which includes six southwestern states. Now they're seeking comment regarding an expansion to five additional...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni

BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners

Three Republican candidates interviewed to represent House District 50, a legislative area in the central part of Montana’s largest city, Billings, which opened when Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned last week. The Yellowstone County Commission will make a final decision on the replacement on Tuesday. While each of the three who were nominated by the Yellowstone […] The post Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager

BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
BILLINGS, MT

