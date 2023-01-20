Read full article on original website
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
Could Clippers Trade Save Cam Reddish’s NBA Career?
The New York Knicks took a risk when they traded for Cam Reddish ahead of last year’s NBA trade deadline. He needed to get the level of opportunity he wanted with the Atlanta Hawks, and the Knicks’ management saw something they liked and took the chance. It hasn’t worked out for either Reddish or his team.
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Knicks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
The modern NBA big man is not what he used to be. We’re not saying that he’s lesser. If anything, big men have evolved. They simply don’t have the function that they did before. Gone are the days of laboring on the low block, waiting for an entry pass.
Nets Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, nothing forces outcomes like the sense of urgency created by a player in a contract year. With Myles Turner set to become a free agent this summer, barring any contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers, he could finally get traded ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline if negotiations fail.
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
This Heat-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
Some things are simply irreplaceable. Some NBA players are irreplaceable to their teams. Some people are, too. That’s deeply true on a personal level. It’s also true on a professional level. Yet, sometimes, their teams lose them anyway. If they don’t replace them, they could be in trouble....
This Hornets-Suns Trade Features Terry Rozier
The future is a scary thing, especially in a setting like the NBA, when things can change on a dime. It can be exciting, sure. If you feel good about it, consider yourself lucky. At the same time, all of us worry about the future sometimes. NBA teams worry about...
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
Often, we group NBA teams into one of two categories. You’ve got contenders, and you’ve got rebuilders. There’s some logic in that thinking. If you don’t have a chance of winning an NBA title, you might as well be thinking about the future, right?. Perhaps. On...
This Clippers-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Expectations can’t always align with reality. That’s true for NBA teams. That’s one of life’s hard facts. If you go around assuming everything will work out the way you hoped, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. Every offseason, there are teams who set a high...
Bucks Could Fuel Title Run With Bold Immanuel Quickley Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a position to do whatever it takes at the NBA trade deadline to take advantage of having Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. The goal should be to fortify their team in any way possible to maximize their chances of winning of a second title in his tenure.
This Kings-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
If you’re close to your goal, keep pushing. That’s how you achieve it. NBA teams need a second wind sometimes, too. Let’s say you’re in a race. You’re exhausted. At the same time, the finish line is in plain sight. Find a second wind, and push.
This Nuggets-Timberwolves Trade Features Naz Reid
In the NBA, the starters tend to get the bulk of the attention. Deservingly so. As a general rule, teams put their five best players on the floor to start and close games. There are exceptions to that rule, but even still – if you’re starting in the NBA, you can play basketball.
This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Josh Hart
Sometimes, you can find solutions where you least expect them. NBA teams need to make the same considerations. Everyone may be pointing you in one direction. It’s worth your time to listen. At the same time, there may be a solution that’s a little outside the box that’s worth considering.
This Hawks-Pistons Trade Features John Collins
Keep it simple, stupid. Forgive us. It’s a turn of phrase. We’re not saying you’re stupid. We promise. We’re simply saying that sometimes, there’s value in simplicity. The NBA is no different. For the game and for building a team. A complicated solution may not...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Cam Reddish
The NBA’s trade deadline is quickly approaching. By now, we’ve got some idea of what to expect. At least, we think we do. At the same time, we shouldn’t be overconfident. Every season, trades occur that were completely unexpected. At the same time, some of the trades...
Suns Eyeing 3 Intriguing Chris Paul Replacements
The Phoenix Suns have had to deal with a lot of injuries to key players during the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 24-24, trying to stay afloat until they can get healthy. Devin Booker remains sidelined with a...
