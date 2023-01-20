ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘We are in bliss’: Chrissy Teigen shows off infant daughter in social media post

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnNzE_0kKxtTNu00

The newest child of model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend made her debut on social media on Thursday.

Teigen, 37, posted photos on her Instagram account of Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13. Legend, whose legal last name is Stephens, announced the birth of the girl during a private concert hours after Teigen gave birth, People reported.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote on Thursday. “We are in bliss.”

Teigen shared a photo of son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister, People reported.

Teigen, 37, announced her pregnancy in August in an Instagram post. She added that she had undergone in vitro fertilization, according to People.

The baby girl’s birth comes after the couple experienced the pregnancy loss in October 2020 to a boy they had named Jack, People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ke Huy Quan realizes an Oscar dream he thought was dead

NEW YORK — (AP) — It's about an hour after Ke Huy Quan heard his name read as an Academy Award nominee for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once." “Still processing” would be an understatement. “Still jumping for joy” would be more accurate.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy