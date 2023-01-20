Read full article on original website
Power outages in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa unveils unique mural
The Odessa College men's basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC's Chaparral Center. The Midland College women's basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC's Chaparral Center.
Regan Elementary unveils mural
The Odessa College men's basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC's Chaparral Center. The Midland College women's basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC's Chaparral Center.
Midland County approves traffic changes
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
City of Andrews phone lines down, landfill closed
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the city’s Facebook page the City of Andrews’ phone lines are down. The post says that this is due to the weather. In addition, the city has closed the landfill. CBS7 will update this story with more information as...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Odessa College holds off rival Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Wranglers (18-1) are ranked #2 in the country and held off an upset bid from the Chaparrals (16-4), who have lost four games in a row.
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
How a tax legislation expiring is affecting ECISD and local businesses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Just before the New Year started Texas legislators voted to discontinue the tax legislation, Chapter 313. Chapter 313 gives some companies a tax abatement for building and operating within a school district. The legislation has been around since 2002 helping many businesses and schools throughout the state.
Midland College hosts presidential search open forums
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm. All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Bronchos defeat Legacy Rebels 67-62
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos boys basketball team defeated the Legacy Rebels 67-62 on Friday night. Watch below for more on the highlights.
Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023. The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote. The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy,...
Country music star Larry Gatlin teaching UTPB music course
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music star Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, a grammy award winning trio, is teaching a music class at the University of Texas Permian Basin this semester. A famous country music singer and West Texas native, Gatlin taught his first music class tonight as a...
