New Brunswick, NJ

Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer's death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Twenty-four-year-old Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted last month in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell was Sentenced Monday. The 24-year-old Pierce died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, connecting the two states.
FLORISSANT, MO
Results released in girl's request for DNA evidence of Santa

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real. The department tweeted on Monday that it found no complete matches to anyone in a database but that there was a partial DNA match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.” The department said the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching reindeer when testing the carrots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

