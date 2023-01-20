Read full article on original website
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Adaptation to Get Theatrical Release
Stephen King fans were given some exciting news today, as the upcoming adaptation of his story The Boogeyman that was originally slated to debut on Hulu has instead pivoted to debut in theaters this summer. This is only the latest confirmation that a highly anticipated horror project would pivot from streaming to theaters, as Evil Dead Rise was initially slated to be an HBO Max exclusive but will instead be getting a theatrical release in April. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the shift was made based on the film earning positive test screenings. The Boogeyman is now slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
SNL Fans Baffled by Sharon Stone's Unannounced Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023, and it featured an array of exciting cameos. The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosted the show with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and Plaza went back to her roots as an NBC page and even reunited with her Parks and Rec co-star, Amy Poehler. While Poehler's cameo made a lot of sense considering her connection to Plaza, there was another cameo that had SNL fans a little confused (but also extremely delighted). Sharon Stone, the iconic actor known for Basic Instinct and Casino, popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria." While this may seem random, it actually makes perfect sense...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
'Top Gun' in, Tom Cruise out? Our Oscar predictions in top categories
Oscar nominations are out Tuesday morning, and a handful of very popular crowd pleasers figure to be in the mix. "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," which have combined for roughly $3.4 billion at the global box office, will likely snag nominations in the Best Picture field. That's in addition to fan favorites such as "Elvis" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which should help make for the widest reaching slate of Best Picture nominees in years.
Where to Watch Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’: Streaming Release Date
Alice, Darling is a 2023 psychological thriller that follows Anna Kendrick as the eponymous character in her journey to leave her abusive boyfriend. Alice embarks on a vacation with her two close friends and finds herself breaking free from her codependency on her boyfriend Simon, played by Charlie Carrick. As one can expect, he isn’t happy. The synopsis reads, “Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shatter – and once unleashed, it test’s Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendship.”
‘Avatar 2‘ Continues Box Office Domination, ’Puss in Boots’ Sequel Stays Surprisingly Strong
James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has claimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the sixth consecutive weekend. The sci-fi epic added $20 million from 3,790 theaters over the weekend, declining roughly 40% from its prior outing and boosting its North American tally to $598 million. It’s currently the 13th-highest grossing domestic release in history behind “Incredibles 2” ($608 million), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million), but it’s expected to eventually overtake those films. Notably, “The Way of Water” is officially the sixth film to ever cross $2...
Elvis: Where to stream, how to watch Oscar-nominated movie
The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, ended up with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Cinematography (Mandy Walker) and Film Editing. In the Best Picture category, Elvis is one of 10 films nominated along with: Everything Everywhere All at...
10 Best Picture Oscar nominees are highest grossing crop of films, expert says
The top ten films that grabbed Best Picture nominations this year are the highest grossing group of Best Picture films at the time of their nomination, according to an industry expert.
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Cheetor Figure Is On Sale Now
Hasbro has launched another Studio Series figure based on the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it is a Voyager Class 98 Cheetor figure inspired by the Maximal that we got a glimpse of in the recent trailer. The figure stands 6.5" tall, and includes 2 combinable spear accessories and a backdrop. It can convert from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
X-Force Recruits Wolverine and Colossus to the X-Men Team
The CIA-inspired X-Men series X-Force is adding two new recruits this spring. Writer Benjamin Percy has penned X-Force since Marvel relaunched the X-Men line under Jonathan Hickman, and he's definitely put this deep-cover squad through the wringer. Some of the stalwarts in X-Force since the beginning have been Wolverine (Logan) and Beast, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worst recently, with Beast killing Wolverine and messing with his resurrection to turn him into a loyal killing machine. Another change is coming to X-Force in April, as Logan's clone Laura Kinney and Colossus are officially added to the series.
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated films
INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-nine feature films were nominated at the 95th Academy Awards across 20 categories. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led the way with 11 nominations, but 24 films can also call themselves official Oscar nominees with their sole recognition. Here is how to watch all of the feature-length...
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup
At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
