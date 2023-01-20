Read full article on original website
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans
Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
Super Mario Movie Toys Officially Revealed With New Images
While several toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie accidentally made their way to retail early, Jakks Pacific has finally pulled back the curtain on some of the figures that are supposed to release next month. The line includes Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach, all sporting looks that appear similar to what we've seen from the Illumination Entertainment film thus far. Each one features an accessory: Mario has a plunger, Toad has a frying pan, Peach has a parasol, and Luigi has the same yellow flashlight as his new McDonald's toy.
Exclusive Pokemon Hoodies Are On Sale
Zavvi's official Pokemon apparel collection kicked off in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and their lineup now includes some spectacular hoodies, sneakers, t-shirts, and more. If you dig their black and white manga-style Pokemon hoodies, you'll be happy to know that there are some pretty big discounts to take advantage of right now.
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
League of Legends Developer Riot Games Addresses Stolen Source Code Hack
Riot Games, the studio behind the ever-popular MOBA League of Legends, has now addressed a recent hack that resulted in the game's source code being stolen. At the end of this past week, Riot informed fans that it was in the process of dealing with a hack that was going to slow down the release of new content for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. And while this situation prompted some concern among fans, Riot has now clarified what has happened in more detail.
Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims Big PS5 Exclusive Is Being Added Soon
According to a new rumor, a fairly major PS5 exclusive is reportedly being added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which may sound unbelievable at face value, but it's actually not that surprising. It wouldn't be the first PlayStation game or PlayStation exclusive to make its way to the Xbox subscription service, but it's not a common occurrence, and that's because it takes unique circumstances to trigger. For example, the MLB The Show situation where the MLB forced PlayStation's hand into making the series multi-platform and into bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. And then there are the Bethesda games PlayStation signed for exclusively before Xbox bought Bethesda. The game in question falls into the latter camp.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Teased by Leaker
There's been no word from Game Freak about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, which means anonymous leakers and insiders are stepping in to fill the void. One of the most prominent Pokemon leakers goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter. And as their name suggests, their leaks are often cryptic, but their latest tease about the aforementioned DLC is not. Using Twitter, the leaker revealed the DLC is "so cool" and that they are looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans when it's revealed. Unfortunately, they have left out details pertaining to the most relevant information here: which is when it will be revealed. In fact, this is all the leaker has to say about the DLC, at least right now.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
