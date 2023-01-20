Read full article on original website
4d ago
This is where people need to listen to both sides and then do some research. I don't think this day and age, anyone would do something like blocking a class without a very good reason.Most schools are run by liberals and liberals have gotten to where they use the divide and conquer to get trouble going between the races.
4d ago
And where are the examples of historical inaccuracies? These people never give details
darin tir
4d ago
The truth shall set you free. That's all the good the bad the ugly.
Here's what's in the AP African American Studies course rejected by Florida
For months, the Florida Education Department and the College Board have been at loggerheads over instituting a proposed Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. The state finally announced last week that it was rejecting the course, pointing to six areas of concern and works by Kimberlé...
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
Florida DOE says banning of AP African American history is to protect students from "radicalization." Critics skeptical
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, made headlines this week after he requested information on trans students from universities in the state and banned Advanced Placement (AP) African American History from high school classes.
Don't identify as human? North Dakota schools don't want you
Six Republican members of the North Dakota Legislature introduced a bill Wednesday that would send a clear message to nonhuman-identified students: You’re not wanted in the Roughrider State. The two-page bill, which is primarily a measure seeking to prohibit schools in the state from accommodating transgender youths, includes a...
Bill could force Miss Gay America pageant out of Arkansas
The Miss Gay America pageant is searching for a new home as Arkansas considers a law targeting drag performances. KARK's Neale Zeringue reports.Jan. 24, 2023.
capitalbnews.org
Florida Blocked a Black Studies AP Course. Here’s How Kids Can Learn It Outside of School.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has rejected a proposed African American Studies course for high school students, saying that the advanced placement class “significantly lacks educational value.”. The College Board — a nonprofit organization that oversees SAT and Advanced Placement courses — had requested state approval of the...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Governor Ron DeSantis takes aim at teachers unions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for a historic $1 billion investment to increase teacher pay here in Jacksonville Monday morning, but along with the money for salaries he also announced multiple new regulations on the unions that represent teachers. The DeSantis wants to cap teachers’...
Florida nixes African American studies course, claims it ‘lacks educational value’
The Florida Department of Education left the door open for possibly accepting the course eventually, but only if the content is tweaked to meet state guidelines.
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A "small number" of classified documents was discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, according to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives obtained by NBC News on Tuesday. The lawyer, Greg Jacob, said the documents were discovered on Jan. 16 after...
Families of victims of Uvalde massacre call for legislation amid more gun violence
As more Americans have died in mass shootings in recent days, the parents and families of children killed in a school shooting in Uvalde eight months ago pleaded Tuesday for Texas legislators to pass “common-sense gun laws” so children “can stop living in the United States of the NRA.”
Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean
An experienced Florida diver was caught in currents and swept out to sea leaving his family in desperation to search for him. NBC’s Sam Brock has the story of the moment he was discovered on the open ocean. Jan. 24, 2023.
George Santos promised to explain himself within a week. It’s been a month.
GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Just before Christmas, then-incoming-Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pledged to voters in his district that he would soon explain himself as revelations that he had embellished or outright invented portions of his biography came to light. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to...
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
Pence classified documents should lead to special counsel ‘to be fair about it’: GOP congressman
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) reacts to the news that former Vice President Mike Pence possessed classified documents in his Indiana home.Jan. 24, 2023.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home
The FBI found more classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware home, some of which date back to his Senate years, according to the president’s personal lawyer. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has more details about the search.Jan. 24, 2023.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report
A Fulton County court hearing will hold arguments on whether to publicly release a report by a Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on whether recommendations for potential criminal charges will be made and what information a public report could reveal. Jan. 24, 2023.
Judge considers release of grand jury report on Trump Georgia election probe
A Georgia judge said Tuesday that he would not make any "rash decisions" on whether to release a report by a special grand jury on its investigation into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
NBC News
